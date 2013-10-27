Thad Lewis Injured On The Opening Play In New Orleans

#New Orleans Saints
10.27.13 4 years ago

thaddown

With first-round pick E.J. Manuel still inactive for the Bills, former Duke QB Thad Lewis made another start for Buffalo. He’s actually played pretty well in relief of the injured starter, winning last week against Miami. However, he went full Bills on the opening play against the Saints, taking a designed run, fumbling it and getting hurt in the process.

It appeared to be another episode of Tuel Time, but Lewis has actually returned to the game after a Saints possession.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New Orleans Saints
TAGSBUFFALO BILLSNEW ORLEANS SAINTSxmas ape

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP