Thad Lewis Injured On The Opening Play In New Orleans

With first-round pick E.J. Manuel still inactive for the Bills, former Duke QB Thad Lewis made another start for Buffalo. He’s actually played pretty well in relief of the injured starter, winning last week against Miami. However, he went full Bills on the opening play against the Saints, taking a designed run, fumbling it and getting hurt in the process.

It appeared to be another episode of Tuel Time, but Lewis has actually returned to the game after a Saints possession.