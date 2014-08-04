THANKS OBAMA: 10 Times Barack Obama Was The President Of The Internet

We all know that the REAL President of the Internet is some adorable hybrid of Jennifer Lawrence, Louis C.K., the cast of Game of Thrones, Anna Kendrick, Quentin Tarantino, the guy who made the “Turk Dance” GIF, and Froggy Fresh. But today is Barack Obama’s birthday, so let’s humor him, for 24 hours at least, and say that he’s the President of All Things GIF. He’s certainly earned the distinction. Here are a few of his best Internet-busting moments.
1. If you see Obama in a college bar, you take a photo with Obama in a college bar.
2. Like anyone who’s anyone, he did a Reddit AMA (and referenced a popular meme).
3. That is a totally appropriate reaction to meeting a guy in a horse-head mask.
4. The only thing better than a selfie with David Ortiz?
5. A selfie with Bill Nye the Science Guy and Neil deGrasse Tyson.
I need to watch that Between 2 Ferns again. That was one of the greatest things ever.
“It was just a transparent effort to promote Obamacare to the young people and trick them into getting health insurance.”
-Fox News
(I’m actually not even 100% sure I made that quote up)
@TFBuckFutter I’m always intrigued at the people who have never watched FOX News have to say about it. Go on, just keep believing what HuffPo tells you. They wouldn’t lie to you at all.
Well it was a transparent effort for the President to spread his agenda…no trickery at all…and it was funny as hell. I’d say A+ marketing Mr. President.
By the president*
@ Over Lord First result when Googling “Obama on Between Two Ferns reactions” Sorry it’s a Huffpo article.
[www.huffingtonpost.com]
[www.youtube.com]
Or feel free to watch these clips of Bill O’Reilly talking about it.
“The president did the interview to encourage young people to sign up for Obamacare”
I don’t usually directly insult people on the internet. But you really are a dumb fucking dumbfuck.
@Over Lord
[www.youtube.com]
Feel free to watch this clip that includes Bill O’Reilly talking about it.
Pause at the 0:19 second mark. What’s the graphic say? “The president did the interview to encourage people to sign up for Obamacare”.
I rarely personally insult people on the internet. But you really are an idiot.
[www.mediaite.com]
Here’s some more.
Holy shit.
Send his widow a corsage, Smithers.
Wait for it…
Roll.Damn Tide.
ROLL TAHD
Roll it ALL.
The power of the pen, the phone, and the selfie!
Or like that time he crucified himself and said, “Now begins the reign of the Anti-Christ!”, and then he hopped down and was all like, “SIKE!”
He’s great at the internet and promoting himself, but a horrible negotiator, commander in chief, and leader.