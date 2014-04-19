The 12 Highest Rated Drama Movies On Netflix Streaming

From military period pieces to stories of the human spirit, some of the best dramas ever made are currently streaming on Netflix, here are the 12 most popular.
1. The King’s Speech 4.3 stars out of 3,315,250 ratings.
With award-winning performances by both Colin Firth and Geoffrey Rush, The King’s Speech has emerged as not only one of the highest rated films on Netflix, but one of the best movie’s of the last decade. The film’s story of Britain’s King George VI’s struggle to overcome a speech impediment with the aid of speech therapist Lionel Logue, is both inspiring and humorous. The film went on to win Oscars for “Best Picture,” “Best Director,” “Best Actor” and “Best Original Screenplay” at the 83rd Academy Awards. Rotten Tomatoes 92, IMDB 8.1
2. Braveheart 4.2 stars out of 12,135,608 ratings.
Say what you will about Mel Gibson — and there are plenty of things to say about the guy — he’s churned out some solid films when sitting in the director’s chair. Gibson’s biopic of Scottish rebel William Wallace is a three hour opus of steel and blood with a strong performance by Gibson and equally compelling performances by the supporting cast. (Actor Patrick McGoohan’s portrayal of King Edward I is one of the best performances of any actor, in my opinion.) Rotten Tomatoes 85, IMDB 8.4
3. The Pianist 4.1 stars out of 3,251,879 ratings.
Roman Polanski’s film about Polish composer Władysław Szpilman’s attempt to survive in Nazi-occupied Warsaw echoes the director’s own childhood memories of the era. Adrian Brody’s portrayal of Szpilman’s transformation from celebrity to a starving shell of a man is largely regarded as the actor’s best work to date and elevated him to win an Oscar in 2002 for “Best Actor.” Rotten Tomatoes 96, IMDB 8.5
4. Lonesome Dove 4.1 stars out of 1,159,444 ratings.
I covered Lonesome Dove earlier as part of Netflix’s best western offerings, and while it’s technically a miniseries, it plays out more like a movie than a television show. The story of two Texas Rangers heading to Montana to take up cattle ranching boast a strong supporting cast of stars who were just up-and-comers at the time, and won several Emmy awards. IMDB 8.9
5. The Breakfast Club 4 stars out of 8,463,230 ratings.
So the drama is a little less serious — nobody’s dying or fleeing from Nazis — but the teen angst that’s present in John Hughes’ 80s teen comedy/drama is something everyone can relate to. If you’ve only seen bits and pieces of this classic when TBS airs it on weekends, now’s your chance to stream it from beginning to end and see how five teens connect with one another during Saturday detention. Rotten Tomatoes 92, IMDB 7.9
6. Hotel Rwanda 4 stars out of 4,545,760 ratings.
Talk about a tearjerker, Don Cheadle’s performance as a hotelier who gives refuge to men, women and children during the Rwandan civil war shines a light on humanity in the midst of hatred and neglect. Both Cheadle and Nick Nolte deliver terrific performances in a movie that was just as poignant as Schindler’s List was 11 years prior. Rotten Tomatoes 94, IMDB 8.2
King’s Speech has emerged as one of the best “movie’s” of the last decade? In what alternate reality is this? Holy cow. That opening sentence seriously made me think this entire article was satire at first. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but sweet merciful fuck you are wrong.
Wrong, or, you know, listing the movies by Netflix star rating, which is the entire premise of the article.
“The King’s Speech has emerged as not only one of the highest rated films on Netflix, but one of the best movie’s of the last decade.” So it was already stated that it’s highly rated on Netflix, and then the writer continues on, saying it’s also one of the best movies of the last decade. That last statement has nothing to do with Netflix ratings, and everything to do with either having god-awful taste in movies or massive head trauma.
Sorry, Artie, but a high rating on Netflix does not require the author of this article to refer to The King’s Speech as “one of the best movies of the last decade”. The Netflix rating is one thing. Calling The King’s Speech one of the best movies is another thing all together – another thing which requires the author to have middling tastes.
And BAAAAAAHAHAHA at “I haven’t seen Flight yet, but I hear it’s a return to form for Robert Zemeckis.” This IS satire, yes?
Dear god I was so disappointed with that movie. The best part was the flying sequence.
Titanic isn’t the highest grossing movie of all time, Avatar is.
I think we can all agree that the Holocaust was the worst thing the Nazis did….
But 2nd would definitely be, through some series of really unfathomable events, that an Oscar statue ended up in Adrien Brody’s possession.
Donnie Brasco infiltrated the bonnano crime family. Also the scene in the untouchables where deniro smashes a guy with a baseball bat makes the movie worth watching alone.
Great list