The 12 Highest Rated Heist Movies On Netflix Streaming

I might be alone on this, but when it comes to heist movies, it seems like the genre has a few really great standouts and then a long list of copycats revamping the same similar plot with minor changes. Somebody wants revenge on their old crew after being wronged, or the aging crook wants to make one last big score before retiring to the island life. Netflix might not have Heat or fan favorites like the Oceans series currently available for streaming, but there are still some decent offerings that even when they veer into tired territory, have something to offer with fluid performances, action sequences or off-beat humor.

We’ll kick off the list of highest rated heist flicks with one of Netflix’s most popular offerings that was covered back in our list of crime thrillers.

The Usual Suspects 4.3 stars out of 4,314,773 ratings.

Equal parts mystery and thriller, The Usual Suspects remains one of the most popular films of the 90s. Keeping up with the movie’s flashbacks and plot twists isn’t the easiest thing on first time viewing, but Bryan Singer’s story of five crooks coming together to plan a heist only to wind up dead brilliantly comes together by the end. While the shipyard gunfight scene provides some well-received action, it’s the Kayser Söze con that makes the movie a must-see and deserving of the number one spot. Rotten Tomatoes 96, IMDB 8.7

Reservoir Dogs 4 stars out of 7,885,702 ratings

Like The Usual Suspects, we covered Reservoir Dogs back in our roundup of Netflix’s thrillers available for instant watch. Tarantino’s directorial debut skips over the planning and crew assembly that goes along with most heist movies and shows us what happens when a heist goes horribly wrong and becomes a bloody mess. The nonlinear storytelling, along with its gratuitous/humorous violence make it one of the more enjoyable crime flicks currently available. Rotten Tomatoes 94, IMDB 8.4

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels 3.9 stars out of 3,261,992 ratings.

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels added a much-needed dose of humor to the heist movie and was a stylish debut for director Guy Ritchie. It drew comparisons to Quentin Tarantino’s movies upon its release, but even with its similar style and violent tendencies, the story of gangsters and loan sharks colliding over drugs and a prize of antique shotguns after a card game gone wrong is two hours without a dull moment. Rotten Tomatoes 76, IMDB 8.2

The Italian Job 3.8 stars out of 12,762,298 ratings

All in all, the 2003 remake of the 1969 Michael Cain film is a fast-paced thrill ride with a cast that provides equal amounts of humor to balance out the Mini Cooper chases. Seth Green and Jason Statham fall into their appropriate roles of geeky computer wiz and smooth-talking tough guy, with Mark Whalberg, Charlize Theron, Ed Norton and Donald Sutherland all contributing strong performances as well. The story of a thief and his crew trying to pull a gold heist against their former mentor doesn’t try to be anything more than a fun action movie and successfully delivers on that front. Rotten Tomatoes 80, IMDB 7.0

The Thomas Crown Affair 3.8 stars out of 1,922,038 ratings

Just like The Italian Job, Thomas Crown is another remake, this time updating Steve McQueen’s 1968 film. Pierce Brosnan is believable as a millionaire playboy who enjoys the pastime of stealing artwork from right under the NYPD’s nose, and Renee Russo plays the seductive female investigator closing in on him. The chemistry between Bronsan and Russo doesn’t exactly burn up the screen, but the caper should have enough twists to keep you awake. Rotten Tomatoes 77, IMDB 6.8

Parker 3.8 stars out of 1,941,017 ratings

Hollywood knows that people want to see Jason Statham doing two things: kicking people upside the head and stealing stuff. It really doesn’t matter if he’s stealing by himself or as a team, those are just trivial details. This time around, Statham plays a thief who only steals from those who can afford it and only kills those who deserve it, because he’s just a swell guy like that. After he’s double-crossed, Statham aims for payback by pulling a heist on the crew that wronged him. Don’t expect anything groundbreaking, but do expect Jason Statham delivering his brand of action to the fullest. Rotten Tomatoes 49, IMDB 6.2