The 5 Fake Internet Stories Your Facebook Friends Won’t Stop Sharing

If you log in to Facebook at any given time, there’s a decent chance you’ll see an article posted by some friend of yours from high school which, if the story were true, would be pretty troubling. But before you freak out, there’s a good chance your friend was simply had by a popular internet prank.
Here are five hoaxes spreading around the gullible social web lately.
1. Obama Is Going To Be Impeached
This is what happens when ignorance and wishful thinking collide. Back in October, the Daily Currant published a story claiming the House Republicans were planning to impeach President Obama. Now, for those who are confused, The Daily Currant is a satirical website that has no idea how satire works. It desperately wants to be The Onion, but it fails miserably. Mostly because rather than posting satirical news stories with actual jokes, they just post fake stories of things that could conceivably happen, but probably won’t. Unlike The Onion, which usually has a “tell” in its stories (i.e. something that makes it very clear this is a joke), The Daily Currant tends to just make things up and call it satire. In this case, if Obama actually were to be impeached, it would be the biggest story in the country, and the odds of an internet site you’ve never heard of until just now having the exclusive story are slim to nil.
2. Obama Is Running For A Third Term
Okay, you may be noticing a pattern here. There are a lot of people who don’t like the President. There are also a lot of people who don’t pay a ton of attention to the news. There’s a cross-section of these people, and as a result, if a fake story about Obama doing something bad, or something bad happening to him pops up, a ton of people will wind up posting it. Obviously, if the President was planning on blatantly violating the U.S. Constitution by running for a third term, it would be a really big deal. Fox News would be apoplectic, and for once, they would actually have good reason to do so. Suffice it to say, Obama will not be seeking a third term, and any article claiming otherwise can be quickly disregarded.
3. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Is Dead
Some backstory here; last year Paul Walker, star of the Fast And The Furious films died tragically in a car crash. This was after there was a hoax story about him dying earlier in the year. It was a spooky coincidence, and apparently, some of the particularly depraved folks on the internet decided they would try to go two for two, and started a hoax about his Fast & Furious 6 co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson passed away after falling 60 feet off a cliff. The second you noticed that no reputable entertainment site — not even TMZ — took this story seriously, it was pretty clear to tell this was a lie, but that didn’t stop people from falling for the obvious ploy anyway.
4. The Drinking Age Will Be Raised To 25
Okay, not gonna lie, as someone who will be 24 for 11 more months, this one briefly startled me a little bit. But it’s completely untrue. A new site called the Sunday Times Daily allows people to create fake news stories for the purpose of fooling their Facebook friends. Considering how much confusion there is already, this seems like a terrible idea. But a lot of people have gone in for this sort of prank, and this one, claiming a four-year increase in the legal drinking age managed to go viral led to some understandable freakouts. But rest assured, it’s more real that the novelty newspapers you can buy at your local laser tag complex.
5. Feminists Want To End Father’s Day
Unlike most of these stories, which languished on obscure websites and were shared by gullible Facebook folks, this one actually managed to fool the mainstream media. Well, if Fox News qualifies as the mainstream media, that is. On 4chan, a group of Men’s Rights Activists attempted to make feminists look crazy by creating the twitter hashtag #EndFathersDay, attempting to make it look that feminists wanted to end the beloved June greeting card holiday. Very few feminists took the bait, but the 4channers prank wound up being accidentally successful because they were able to demonstrate the gullibility of the Fox News, as well as their over-enthusiasm to latch on to story that might fit with their conservative agenda.
I refuse to believe anyone was tricked by any of this. I mean its just not possible.
At least Cracked picks things that aren’t totally obviously idiotic
You must not live in the south. Though most people who would post this shit were weeded out as friends during the last two elections (racist-ass white country people didn’t like having a black president, who knew?!) I still see the occasional obviously fake Obama related news story.
Are your grandparents not on the internet? They believe ANYTHING.
@L Dubba E WTF are you doing in my house Cranberry Juice?
Seriously i see those first 2 at least 7 times a day in SC. I haven’t figured out if all the blatant racist a genuinely stupid or just think if they repost it enough it’ll become true
I doubt many of the men in my family would really care if Father’s Day went away. Every time I’ve ever got a father’s day card or gift for my dad he gives me a speech about wasting money.
Booze. It is the only thing we get for my father in law.
It’s not like a father gets to do what he wants. He does what his wife and kids thinks he wants, which is to spend time with them. How this is different than any other Sunday, I don’t know.
you just have a shitty money grubbing father
Or that “inspiring” quote that’s wrongly attributed to George Carlin, usually posted by mommy bloggers or church folk in a douchey “see dicks, I am totally cool cuz I’m down with Carlin, we’re not so different after all” kind of way.
I hate it when people misquote the One True Prophet George.
What is this quote? I guess I picked my friends wisely because I haven’t seen this.
The first one on this list. [www.georgecarlin.net]
wow, i’m a huge carlin fan and i’ve never seen most of those @micktravis4life.
some of them are unbelievable that someone would say it was carlin!
now i know to always double check with his quotes. but why read carlin quotes when you can listen to his albums? thats what these people need to be doing.
also, i loved his response to the first quote in that chart. just don’t give a fuck! like me!
Obama blatantly violates the constitution all the time, so I don’t know why it was worded that way, as if it would be inconceivable.
Can you name an article of the Constitution that the President violated?
I hear he isn’t the biggest fan of the 3rd amendment
Constitutional term limits aren’t like speed limits. A two term president can’t – as in isn’t able to – run for a 3rd term. He wouldn’t be placed on ballots, and anyone who wrote him in would have his/her vote thrown out.
@ Cat Exercise
You dont really believe that he’ll answer that do you?
He’s just so blatant in how he violates the Constitution. And yet those libruls who run the Supreme Court keep letting him get away with it. Stupid libruls.
He isn’t violating it. He’s interpreting it in how he and his administration see it. You may disagree with his interpretation of it, and you won’t be alone in believing that, but he isn’t violating it or the law. Besides, the constituion has been “violated” by so many administrations before his
Oh, Father’s Day! What a relief, I thought they wanted to cancel Farter’s Day. Had me worried for a second.
Or the “don’t give your dog ice water, they will die!” post. I never fall for these things but that one I actually bought for a moment. I felt quite stupid.
Came here expecting this one to be #1
People on my feed are STILL bitching about the End Father’s Day crap. I can only tell them it isn’t real for so long
Sounds like you need to trim the fat off your feed.
Feminists don’t want to end father’s day. They want to end fatherhood in general.
I’ve never seen any of these. Some of you must have really stupid friends.
You must not have a Twitter account. The Father’s Day thing was trending there for a couple days.
Of all these, I only saw 1 person post the drinking age one.
Yay for most of my friends for not being gullible.
Well, most of the time.
I hate when they share the photoshopped ‘Bill Gates will give you money if you share this’ picture.
Then they add a dumb comment like, “why not?” or “might as well give it a shot.”
F-ing idiots.
Most of the ones I see are the false Amber Alerts for a plate (from 10 different states or provinces), the pet myths, or the fake “1000000 likes and they will pay for this kid’s operation” BS that goes around
@Cocksteady My SIL constantly posts fake ‘police reports’ about gang behaviour. Shit like the knockout game, or “don’t pull over for cars flashing their lights at you! It’s a gang initiation!!!”
The best part about it all is that she lives in rural Australia. The nearest thing they have to a gang is left over sets from old Mad Max movies.
Best way to stop having to deal with this crap is to immediately unfriend anyone stupid enough to post hoax and / or conspiracy stuff to Facebook.
I get way too much joy out of unfollowing or preemptively blocking people on FB
I keep them on because somedays I need evidence that there are dumber people than me.
That unfollow but is like the morphine button in the hospital.
Marine Todd is gonna kick all yer asses, libruls!
I’ve only heard of #5 and I’m pretty sure I heard of it when people revealed it was a prank.
Is anyone else already time of the sundaytimesdaily.com?
Thank you for reminding me why I shut down my facebook page.
Normally I don’t care about this kind of stuff but this literally is the exact same concept at Cracked has already done multiple times.
The Daily Currant isn’t trying to be satire, you dolt. They just use that as cover so they won’t get sued.
The stories they make up go viral, allowing them to charge more for ads. That’s their entire business model.
They aren’t a bunch of failed comedians, they’re a bunch of successful grifters.
For me, it’s the ‘YOUR DOG WILL DIE IF YOU GIVE HIM ICE CUBES IN HIS WATER!!!!” Like, whatever.
And I just saw Gimli already posted that. . .
Where’s that bullshit Easter =Ishtar story, that one never seems to die.
i cant believ this
Oh but don’t point out they’re fake. That’s rude. My family are idiots.
Nice tricks.
Anyways here is latest website to create fake news and trick your friends.
