The 8-Bit Miata Only Starts When You Feed It A Quarter

In the world of car modifications, there are all sorts of sane, rational achievements, like turning your car into a Millenium Falcon. But one that’s just as nerdy, but perhaps more subtle, is the 8-Bit Miata, which will only start if you insert coin.



Don’t believe us? Here’s the YouTube clip:

According to the team behind it, it’s a drift car that they’re messing around with, including adding fake pixel graphics, mostly because it’s cool:

We thought it would be a cool idea to have a pair of coin slots on the dashboard to simulate the feel of an arcade machine. We are still waiting on the arcade style “Player 1” button so we can wire it to the actual engine start.

Needless to say, this is intended solely for use on private tracks and it’s a terrible idea to wire an arcade coin slot into your car. Mostly because if people are borrowing your car all the time, gas is way too expensive to mess with quarters. Don’t screw around, install a bill-eater in your dash and make them pay you per gallon.

Or we guess you could hide your keys. But really, where’s the fun in that?