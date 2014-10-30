Here Are The Eight Most Terrifying Illustrations From ‘Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark’

Alvin Schwartz and Stephen Gammell owe us an apology for all our pants we ruined while reading Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark and its sequels, More Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark and Scary Stories 3: More Tales To Chill Your Bones (they might as well say sorry to our parents, too). The writer and illustrator have terrified innumerous children worldwide with their book series that was originally released in 1981. I could only read them around Halloween, when I wanted to be scared — “Old Woman All Skin and Bone” is just cruel in February.
I read Scary Stories before I saw Psycho, before I listened to the Misfits, before “Home” ensured that I’d never step foot in Pennsylvania. It defined “horror” to me. Well, Scary Stories and “The Green Ribbon” from In a Dark, Dark Room (which Schwartz, who passed away in 1992, also wrote). But I preferred the former because of Gammell’s impossibly frightening illustrations. Even looking at them now, I’m reminded of elementary school book fairs and telling my friends, “Oh, that wet stain in the front of my pants? That’s not terror-pee. It’s apple juice.”
Here are eight drawings that I still see in my nightmares.
1. “Cold as Clay” (Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark)
2. “The Girl Who Stood on a Grave” (Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark)
3. “The Ghost with the Bloody Fingers” (Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark)
4. “The Haunted House” (Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark)
5. “Wonderful Sausage” (More Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark)
6. “The Bride” (More Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark)
7. “The Red Spot” (Scary Stories 3: More Tales to Chill Your Bones)
8. “Harold” (Scary Stories 3: More Tales to Chill Your Bones)
F*ck you, Harold.
I’m still trying to work out how reading these books in first grade has damaged me as an adult. Still have all three books, though. My future kids needs damaging too.
Damn, no “Is Something Wrong?”? I want this as a poster. In my nightmare room, I guess.
Definitely yes on Haunted House, Stood on Grave, and Red Spot, though
Even though this photo is disturbing, the story is hardly so.
Harold is the story that nightmares are made of.
Here you go
I would love to visit an exhibit of the originals, which are IIRC very large graphite drawings.
YES Wonderful Sausage and The Bride are burned in my psyche. Nowadays they probably wouldn’t even allow kids to bring these books to school.
This even brings back that library book smell memory. I’m horrified all over again.
Nope, number 4 still horrifies me to this day.
All of these look like Shelley Duvall from the Shining.
Red Spot is the one that’s stuck with me through the years. Gruesome.
YUP. Fearing that a spider will lay eggs in my body and they will come spewing out everywhere…was pretty much the worst thing I could imagine happening as a child.
NOPE!
Lena Dunham?
A buddy of mine told me they re-issued these books without Gammell’s original artwork because it was deemed too scary. What a crock of shit! That was the point of the books, to instill some fear into the reader and to use your imagination about what the characters looked like based on the story and the one picture that was provided.
I think Harold’s problem is that he fucks too much, or maybe he hasnt fucked enough, I forget how it works with him, either way he hasnt fucked the right amount.
Man, the book-on-tape version of The Green Ribbon has stuck with me since I was like 4, I can still hear it.
“And her head… fell… off.”
Marilyn Manson’s paintings look somewhat like this.
This article on somethingawful.com was a great tribute to those books. The fact that these illustrations are based off real nightmares only adds to the creepy factor.
[www.somethingawful.com]