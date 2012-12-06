The Allstate Guy Will Be Manute In ‘Sin City 2’

While we haven’t heard much about it, Sin City 2 is in fact in production, very quietly shooting in Austin off and on.

One of the major roadblocks, though, was the death of Michael Clarke Duncan, who played Manute in the first film and was arguably the best casting. So Dennis Haysbert will be filling in.

Saith The Hollywood Reporter:

“Manute is a character that has been part of the heart of the Sin City tales, and the late Michael Clarke Duncan beautifully established that role onscreen,” said Rodriguez and Miller in a statement to Heat Vision. “We could not tell the story of Sin City: A Dame to Kill For without Manute and are thrilled to welcome Dennis Haysbert to the cast.”

Of course, to most people, he’s the Allstate Guy, or the President on 24. So basically the Allstate Guy will be waxing rhapsodic about the beauty of Rachel Weisz.

You know, that actually sounds fairly awesome.