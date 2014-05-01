Villains Make Deals And Spidey Drops Into ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’ Clips

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 hits theaters in the U.S. tonight, and I refuse to say it “swings in to” theaters tonight even if my blogging license is revoked for abstaining. (Blogging licenses are made from unpaid medical bills and Hello Kitty stickers.)

The Spidey sequel is already making bank overseas. It’s made almost $150 million overseas in the past two weeks, with estimates that it may earn over $95 million in the U.S. this weekend. If so, that would make it the biggest domestic opening weekend this year, unseating Captain America: The Winter Soldier. I find that a little hard to believe, but I shouldn’t underestimate the Spider-Man franchise, even after that dance scene tried to kill it. (We prefer this dance scene.)

Since it’s our last chance to post clips and pictures from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 before it opens tonight, here’s what we have to offer. The first clip is Spidey’s entrance from the beginning of the movie, right after a flashback scene about his parents which opens the film. The second clip shows Harry Osborn trying to convince Electro to work with him. Osborn totally missed the perfect opportunity to make a Demolition Man reference or at least say, “Ice to meet you.” (Call me, Hollywood.)

There’s also a new featurette about changes to the costume, if you’re into that sort of thing. Suspiciously absent from this featurette: Emma Stone talking about his webslinger.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Via Bleeding Cool and CBM