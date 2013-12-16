Here’s ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’ International Trailer, Now With More Emma Stone

Emma Stone in The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Last week we saw the first trailer for The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and now a German-subtitled trailer for the international market has arrived with some new footage. This one is more humorous in tone, with a masturbation joke in the the first scene. (Spidey’s been cleanin’ chimneys, y’all.) This trailer also benefits from more Emma Stone scenes. (Always welcome.)

Sony plans to make at least two more Amazing Spider-Man sequels, plus recently-announced spin-offs based on Venom and The Sinister Six. We were cleaning so many chimneys when we heard the news.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 opens May 2nd, 2014.

