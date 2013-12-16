Here’s ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’ International Trailer, Now With More Emma Stone

Last week we saw the first trailer for The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and now a German-subtitled trailer for the international market has arrived with some new footage. This one is more humorous in tone, with a masturbation joke in the the first scene. (Spidey’s been cleanin’ chimneys, y’all.) This trailer also benefits from more Emma Stone scenes. (Always welcome.)
Sony plans to make at least two more Amazing Spider-Man sequels, plus recently-announced spin-offs based on Venom and The Sinister Six. We were cleaning so many chimneys when we heard the news.
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 opens May 2nd, 2014.
(Video via The Playlist. Banner pictures courtesy of Sony.)
The “Aunt May walks in on Peter while he tries to hide his Spider-man identity from her” scene. That’s even more original than the “Spider-man stops a police car from crushing someone at the last second” scene.
About as original as someone on the internet bitching about a movie they haven’t seen more than five minutes of…
About as original as some dumbass on the internet trolling someone making a valid point after only needing to see 2 and a half mins of a trailer.
Touche
I hope he solves more bullying issues with his extreme basketball skills
Good lord, was that scene embarrassingly bad.
I get that in the 10 years since the first film they decided to reboot to keep the demographic young, but I can’t help but feel that the filmmakers think the maximum target age is somewhere around 18.
I’m just having a hard time seeing what’s there for the older fans, if anything…
Out of curiosity whats your definition of “older” fans
They rebooted to retain the rights, plain and simple.
Why are the international trailers better than the ones released here?
They have to appeal to target audiences, I’m assuming.
It had an Asian family about to be crushed by a bus.
^ that’s re appealing to larger target audiences, not why they’re better… Oops, awkward
Because in Europe we like sex and nudity
They’ve done a better job nailing snarky-Peter than the originals ever did, but man, I hope all they are doing now is cleaning up the CGI, because right now it’s a hot mess.
More Emma Stone is one of the things I want the most
Protect ya neck
Not to be a jerk but those are Dutch subtitles.