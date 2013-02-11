'The Art Of Dead Space' Offers An In-Depth Look At The Franchise

The Art of Dead Space covers the entirety of the franchise in great detail. More than an art book, it’s really an extended look into the franchise and how its graphical and gameplay elements came to be.

The first thing that pops out about The Art of Dead Space is the sheer amount of art. Broken down into categories, this book gets into everything from the Necromorphs to the various settings to weapons design, right down to how iconic levels like the Nursery were designed. You see Unitologist propaganda, advertisements for products that are never actually featured in the game without being buried under blood splats, and more.

If there’s a criticism, it’s that the book tries to cram a little too much in at times. Titan is always good about reproducing art to high quality, but there are moments where you’d wish certain paintings would get a full page. Similarly, Martin Robinson’s writing sometimes reads a little too much like ad copy for the game instead of a look at the art. That said, Robinson is willing to get in-depth and knows when to let the art speak for itself. He also makes a point of offering explicit references to influences throughout the text. Ernst Haeckel is one name that comes up quite a bit, for example.

Fair warning: You’ll want to beat Dead Space 3 before you delve into this book. But after you finish the game, you really should. For fans of the franchise, it’s a feast and likely the most in-depth look at the series we’ll get.

We’ve included a few preview images, so take a look and see what you’ll be able to appreciate.

Just a note: This scan doesn’t do this cover justice. It’s a gorgeous mix of matte and glossy printing.