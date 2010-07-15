The BBC’s First Graphic Novel Is Doctor Who, Of Course

07.15.10

The first graphic novel from BBC Books has been unveiled and it’s of course featuring the Beeb’s one bankable star, Doctor Who. (Did you think they’d do a Victorian Judy Dench vs. Michael Gambon one-shot? On the other hand, I’d pay good money to read that.)

The Only Good Dalek features current the Doctor (Matt Smith) and companion Amy Pond on a visit to a secret Dalek-fighting facility:

Station 7 is the most secret establishment in the whole of Earth-Space. Even our own people don’t know it exists. It’s beyond top secret. There’s no way the Daleks can ever find it.’

Station 7 is where the Earth Forces send all the equipment captured in their unceasing war against the Daleks.  It’s where Dalek technology is analysed and examined. It’s where the Doctor and Amy have just arrived. But somehow the Daleks have found out about Station 7 – and there’s something there that they want back.

With the Doctor increasingly worried about the direction the Station’s research is taking, the commander of Station 7 knows he has only one possible, desperate, defence. Because the last terrible secret of Station 7 is that they don’t only store captured Dalek technology. It’s also a prison. And the only thing that might stop a Dalek is another Dalek…

What’s interesting is that it takes place in a time when Earth is aware of and openly fighting the Daleks. It’s a slim chance, but could we see finally see a return of the chainsword-wielding maniac Abslom Daak, Dalek Killer?

The graphic novel ships September 15th.

