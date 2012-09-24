The Best Moments From Week 3 Sunday

What was truly the worst about the scab refs this week wasn’t even the repeated examples of mind-bending incompetence or the protracted delays. It’s that the endless, albeit necessary, hue and cry over the scabs obscures the fact that yesterday was a tremendous NFL Sunday without them. Granted, it would have been even better without them, but still. For as many frustrations as there were yesterday, there were just as many wonderful things
There were three overtime games going on at once during the early slate. Of course, if the scabs weren’t turning games into minimum four-hour affairs, I might not have missed the entire first quarter of the 4 o’clock game I wanted to watch. Then again, there are certainly worse reasons for such delays. It wasn’t just the overtime contests; games that ended in regulation had exciting finishes. Even Houston-Denver, which at one point had been a blowout, managed to be watchable into the last few minutes.
All told, I’m thankful for the great moments I got to experience, even while wishing a speedy departure/slow death on the scabs and Goodell.
Since NBC was too chickenshit to show it on any camera except for their helicopter cam high above the stadium, here’s a video someone took of the streaker in Baltimore last night. Apparently, the guy’s name is Baltimore Batman, in case the cape didn’t make that clear. He has a Twitter feed and an anti-bullying message. Disruptive fans, so progressive these days.
It works on so many levels, etc., etc.
I still applaud NBC’s commitment to depicting Tom Brady in ridiculous poses. Not that he’s ever not game for that.
Joe Philbin iced the Jets kicker on the game-winner and all he accomplished was nullifying a blocked kick by the Dolphins. The Jets then got another crack at the kick and connected. Philbin then mildly lectured the team in the locker room about how swear words were responsible for the loss and Miami really needs to clean up its locker room chatter if it wants to be a serious contender.
Ian Eagle was probably just referring to Janikowski’s leg motion when he said “sweeps the leg” during the game-winning field goal against the Steelers. But fans are so used to seeing Simmons drop Karate Kid references ad nauseum that we just assume that’s what he meant. Because, hey, it actually works in this context.
Antonio Brown had a bit of a problem not dropping his dick/the ball in the dirt against the Raiders. That he recovered his first fumble in the end zone was an impressive feat unto itself. He wasn’t quite so fortunate the second time. Also, the second time, Dan Fouts neglected to talk about how he was in a greased pig contest one time. This better not be a joke. Eagle teases that CBS has video of it. If so, you better cue that shit up for next week.
Replacement ref just called St. Louis “Saint Louie.”
— Pete Gaines (@petegaines) September 23, 2012
One of the scab refs referred to St. Louis as “St. Louie” when announcing a penalty. It’s like calling Atlanta the Red, but with more old timesy charm. Someone had pulled video of this, but the NFL apparently yanked it. Yet all the other goofs remain. Because controversial calls mean nothing compared to outmoded ways of referring to NFL markets.
Scabs don’t just indirectly injure players by letting dangerous play go unchecked. They’re now actually tripping players with their hats. Only a matter of time until a lineman gets the Orlando Brown treatment.
From KSK’s top kommenter, Otto Man:
Note to Siragusa:
Morbidly obese Italian men should not wear red checkerboard shirts. You look like a fucking pizzeria.
The NFL had a Sabol tribute play before the kickoff at each stadium. Those were fine, but the more affecting clip was this ad buy that the league did with a camera panning up from the stadium to the heavens.
Mark Sanchez is amusingly inaccurate, part 18 squillion.
Matt Schaub takes this brutal hit, yet it’s Pey-Pey’s head that is more freakishly discolored. FetusheadAIDS!
The Redskins are still a joke, but their games are at least considerably more watchable than they’ve been in years. Even if a lot of those amazing plays are being pulled off against them. To their credit, the Washington had the fifth 0-yard pick-six in the history of the game. They mounted a valiant, if unsuccessful, late comeback that was torpedoed in part by Kyle Shanahan being a pissy little shit to the scab refs. Good thing for Kyle, then, that Bill Belichick would try to arm bar a scab later in the day.
Per a source that saw/heard it, Kyle Shanahan chased a official down underneath & said “You have No f***ing balls, you r a f***ing p***y.”
— ESPN 980 (@ESPNRadio980) September 23, 2012
The Lions-Titans game had its own small gallery of awesome moments. For starters, there was another Music City Miracle. Only this time, it was legal. How refreshing!
Nate Washington made an outstanding catch, which is not entirely out of the ordinary for him. It’s the regular shit he struggles with.
Lest we forget that the Lions also pulled off a successful Hail Mary in this game, here it is. Too bad it only served to force overtime so the Lions could run a 4th down attempt they didn’t intend to run. Which was grand comedy of its own, to be sure.
I guess worth including for that Blaine Gabbert fan out there. You’re welcome, sir or ma’am or Blaine Gabbert’s dog.
WHAT? HUH? WHAT? FUCK YOU, PUNT!
Let’s also see if we can get Ravens fans to do ECW chants after big hits.
Yes, two references to “The Critic” in this recap. Because even though it’s been off the air for 15 years now, I still love that show. So I have no lack of appreciation for an Easter Island Dolphins fan, though that’s almost certainly not what he had in mind when he made the costume.
Anyway, very sorry for Critic oversaturation.
God Damn I love America
SO MANY ELITE JERSEYS IN THE BATMAN VIDEO
I know, right? That was almost more amazing than the streaker.
best moment was clearly me getting photo posting privileges, then getting them taken away.
Once again, I didn’t change your posting status. Be a dear and fuck off.
Porn’d.
‘Tis far better to have had posting privileges and lost…
That was also my best moment.
In the face! In the face! Sorry, I got distracted watching porn.
torture you…that’s a good idea, I think I’ll do that.
Second was hike ball to Brady nuts.
I didn’t say it was you, ape! I think it was those at Warming Glow, but it’s all good now
An entire stadium going “YOU FUCKED UP! YOU FUCKED UP!” would be epic.
Getting my girlfriend into the NFL yesterday, she promptly pointed out that Brady looks like Dexter in those poses. This was a nice opening to explain the glamorous life of Ray Lewis….
You can’t have too many Critic references. The last time Sasha ate a critic, she was on the can for a week. [bbsimg.ngfiles.com]
Don’t you ever, EVER, apologize for Critic oversaturation. Such a thing does not exist.
Goddamned right. The Critic for President of Mars.
Every GIF of a blown call by the referees should have Jay Sherman tacked on to the end, saying “it stinks.”
You talk too much, talking cat.
I want Jay Sherman as my new color commentator with Dan Fouts. Just think of the conversations we could be treated to.
Worst moment: CJ Spiller getting hurt. Tashard Choice has to be getting nervous.
I have a strange feeling Darth Hoodie is using his force powers to injure every key player on the other AFC East teams.
All hail Darth Grumble-Lord
Regarding the scab refs, DDDDDDDOOOOOOOOOOOOOONNNNNNNNN”TTTTTTTTTTTTT CCCCCCCAAAAAAAAARRRRRRRRRRRREEEEE.
I say we keep them. Anything that may result in the eventual destruction of Baltimore by self-implosion and riots or the suspension of Belichik should be cheered, not decried.
/waits for inevitable blown call to undermine a Bears victory
//realizes Bears’ offense will undermine most Bears victories
Hey man, we do a really good job – EVERY DAY – of destroying Baltimore. By that I mean Baltimore City. In some areas, a riot would actually improve the landscape.
Belicheat will not get suspended. No way. No how.
Re: Belichick. I can dream, can’t I?
This thread needs way more of this gif: [i.imgur.com]
That’s the same move he does when he takes a power shit.
*checks calendar, throws Dolphins jersey in the closet* Fire Joe Philbin. What a pussy.
I liked The Critic as well.
Dynamite drop-in, Monty.
They don’t call him the best color guy in the business for nothing
IT STINKS!
But I’m serious, that show was funny. Shouldn’t have been canceled.
For real: what conversation is happening in that first .gif? I’d like to think the first girl is saying something about not liking peas but enjoying pea soup and the second girl agrees with her, but I have no idea.
I thought it was “I’d really like to bang Moose.” then the other one agrees, but I could be projecting or something.
The blonde is saying something about leaving early. Brunette/redhead looks like she’s saying ‘but we’ve got Drew’
No, she was saying, “JJ Fozz, great guy AND hung like a grizzly bear”
@Whiskey: Thanks. Now that you mention it, the second girl does look like she’s mentioning Drew. But I think Moose’s theory holds more water.
I am completely mesmerized by this GIF. No idea what the first one is saying. I prefer to think the second one is saying “But we have to.”
“But I think Moose’s theory holds more water.”
Yes, she is a squirter.
The first one is saying, “Moose ties me up and then cuts all my clothes off with a hunting knife before dancing around me wearing just a Nixon mask and white sox”.
The second one is saying, “Don’t get me started on Moose”.
WHITE sox?!?!?
Since they are Saints fans, I think Drew would say the conversation is as follows:
Girl 1: GUMBO GUMBO MARDI GRAS CRAWDAD ROUX VOODOO ZYDECO JAZZFEST
Girl 2: CREOLE GUMBO FLAMBEAUX ANDOUILLE CHICKORY ETOUFEE
I appreciate the tip-off that Schaub was going to get killed by having a dove flutter into the shot. Well, pigeon, but still, it meant death was about to happen.
John Woo is Denver’s defensive coordinator?
Yeah, but Von Miller’s not happy about it, Woo’s blitz packages are too mainstream.
I wish it would have happened at night….. in the rain. With panorama affects hinting at man’s futility at blowing up quarterbacks in this age of Goodell Corporate Control (GCC).
Ape: perhaps its time for a new tag: Gratuitous Critic References?
For starters, there was another Music City Miracle. Only this time, it was legal. How refreshing!
Straight across is not forward. It was legal. (If I had a nickel…)
On an interesting (not really) side note, Frank Wycheck was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame this weekend. Since the Titans have not run this play (Homerun Throwback) since the Music City Miracle that I can recall, I have to think this was some sort of shout out to ol’ Frankie.
I want to get this straight: in Tennessee, a play called a ‘Homerun Throwback’ involves throwing the ball straight across? Good to know.
I’ll agree. Let’s rename it Homerun Just Don’t Throw It Forward.
Straight across would have been legal. Problem is that the ball traveled forward. Wycheck threw the ball from behind the 25, Dyson caught it in front of the 25. #ImmaculateDeception
While annoying, Music City Miracle deniers can’t hold a candle to Tuck Rule deniers. They were both correct. Stand down.
That same streaker also ran onto the field at the Orioles’ OD game, which led to a series of copycats in the first few weeks of baseball until the O’s increased penalties and doubled security.
Glad my city’s already glowing reputation is now also going to include this.
Best moment: Time Warner Cable finally adding NFL Network to their line-up.
It’s a gift and a curse. It’s only $7 extra a month and you get Thursday Night Football, but you’re paying $7 a month for fucking ESPN with some Top 10 Countdowns.
I thought the Red Zone was only going to cost extra money, but NFL Network was just part of the cable package.
I guess I don’t have the same package as you.
I got it free as part of my “Sports Package” with TWC.
I got your “Sports Package” RIGHT HERE, PAL!
Obligatory.
The only thing that sucks about DirecTV is that the only way to get the Red Zone is to buy Sunday Ticket.
In a related story, the other thing that sucks about DirectTV is that they’re giving Sunday Ticket away for free, but only if you’re a new customer.
It’s 8:30 here on the west coast, and Brady Boink has already made my day.
Gahhhh. Pats lose in one of the most aggravating regular season games I’ve ever watched and now I’m almost certain to lose both my fantasy games to monday night comebacks by my opponents. The NFL giveth and taketh away, and sometimes the NFL Horsefuckeths you.
And to be clear, the Ravens were absolutely more screwed by the refs, but the entire thing was just maddening to watch. If I never post here again it’s because I inadvertently overheard a coworker listening WEEI and I jumped out the window.
We need more Pats fans like Chazz, less Tawmmy.
Remember when the Pats’ D could close out a win? Good times. WEEI is the devil.
Listening now on the website. So good…
Punte tweeted last night that the NFL is becoming like the NBA and that’s not a good thing. I completely agree. It is ridiculous how the combination of the rules favoring the offense and the refs butchering calls both ways are killing this game. Combine this with the death of Steve Sabol and 2012 may very well be the year that the NFL starts to die. The Mayans were right.
I’ve been going to Ravens games for years, seen a lot of derpy play and some unbelievable penalties called, and missed. Last night was the first time I ever thought, “Yeah my fellow Baltimorons might actually riot if this game hinges on a shitty call.”
The Bullshit chant was fucking hilarious. I joined in with the rest of the tools. Fuck it.
I was chanting from home. And i’m a Steelers fan. I hate both teams.
It’s like paying $100 to go and see a movie, but during the movie they stop and start it with no explanation. And then the next minute you get free butter on your popcorn, and you’re happy. Then you realize, man that ain’t butter.
Over the years, my hate for the Steelers has lessened, I respect the team and have met some really nice Pittsburgh fans.
But I want to drive a railroad spike through Tom Brady’s fucking forehead every time I see him.
Probably cause he’s talented, athletic, rich, banging hot models, and you know, I’m NOT.
I would love the shit out of Tom Brady if he didn’t play Bahhhstannn
You are not banging hot models? Pusht!
FWIW, I hate the Patriots way more than the Ravens. There is a grudging respect there. Tom Brady can DIAF.
Thread Jack! Revis out for the season!
[www.cbssports.com]
That’s a shame. Remember all the sympathy from Jets’ fans when it happened to TFB?
Do you hear that? That’s the last, rattled gasp of Lord Revisisle’s decrepit soul.
@Brevet, did you start Daniels at TE yesterday?
Yes, but did it matter? NO as I have fucking Marmalard. Thanks for the -1.44 points, asswipe. It was fun rooting for Daniels to crush the Donkeys.
Well, time to use this avatar again.
Learned my lesson on marmalard last year.
Also started brent celek over Daniels. Of course if I start daniels next week, Celek will get five TDs. Guaranteed.
That is too bad. Even though I root for Sanchez to hit Tebow in the head with passes, Revis is great to watch.
I’ll miss watching Revis clutch and grab at every reciever he has to cover, too. The guy is world class.
Yeah, that is why he’s a successful cornerback.
Tebow! Tebow! Tebow!
Bob Dylan: Kindly start Owen Daniels next week.
Forget the scab refs, could we get some scab announcers? Can you imagine what the announcing would have been like for the Bills/Chiefs game if Upstate Underdog and Otto Man were in the booth? Hell, let’s put Ape as the third guy. I would have paid upwards of six bucks in a special scab-announcer-pay-per-view event.
I imagine it would have been me singing the Bills “shout!” song a lot and uncontrollable rage and sobbing from Otto. Ape would have been the only voice of reason involved.
“Ape would have been the only voice of reason involved.” — First time in history that sentence has ever been uttered.
This is probably the best idea, just have to remember to provide each announcer with double Vince Wilfork’s weight in alcohol and we’re good to go.
So, so much sobbing.
But by the third quarter, I would’ve been so hammered it would’ve gotten interesting. “Lishen, guys. LISHEN TO ME! They got these delicious chewy pretzels up here and FIVE DOLLARS?!”
Wait, so you DIDN’T enjoy Dan Fouts talking about the greased pig game at the county fair??? It’s like I don’t even know you assholes anymore.
My uncles used to announce Orioles games while they watched on television. And recorded them. To a 7 year old at the time, it was hilarious. Now I have to get drunk and listen to them. Even MORE hilarious. MAYBE.
I smell bacon.
I’d pay extra for r-rated commentary
Deliverance style?
While wildly illegal, this is a fantastic idea. Live NFL Rifftrax. I would pay.
Yeah, I can picture it. The broadcast would be sponsored by Colt .45. They’d do a segment on Bills QB Jim Kelly and “Black Belt Jones” Jim Kelly. With Rocco as the useless sideline announcer- dead-air pauses as he ogles the cheerleaders and then goes on and on about his “smokin’ hot cheerleader ex-wife” even though nobody asked. Throw out the Telestrator, use Simpsons gifs instead and, Baby, you’ve got yourself a broadcast.
If someone was out sick I could do the useless sideline announcer, ogler of cheerleaders. I would not take any of Otto’s air time.
Wait; can you have beers on the sideline?
I have sat here for the last 15 minutes watching and re-watching Nacho’s doink off of little Timmy’s dome, aka “the Last Forehead Smak of the (fake) Christ.” THAT’S GREAT HUSTLE!!!!!
Some good glory holeism there
I couldn’t click past the first gif fast enough. That sucker brought my browser down damn near to a grinding halt.
Brady getting hit in the nuts with the football – It works on so many levels.
…
Crashed my desktop as well.
Critic oversaturation > Skirmish oversaturation
Someone check on Ape. It’s 2PM EST and we don’t have a PK MMQB post.
Phil Ice walking away smug in his coachabilizing the right way, only to look up five seconds after everyone else realized he’d just taken a massive shat–priceless
We can laugh at Dreamboat all we want, but he gets Giselle applying the ice to his nuts later, so it’s a lose-win
Scabs have taken these games into the level of surreal performance art. I say we keep ’em, but dock their pay for any call that takes longer than a minute.
Ice Nuts II; The Revenge.
On Gabbert’s TD pass, take a look at Colts’ safety Sergio Brown’s reaction as he let him go free. He has the ohh damn look as he slaps his hands on his helmet.
Some of us are born to be bullies, alright bro?
Siragusa has zero neck. It’s like a potato sitting on top of a larger, fatter potato.
I know that no one else cares or will join me, but I’m taking this coming weekend off of watching the NFL. I’ve had it. Sunday was a disaster from start to finish in pretty much every game. It’s ridiculous. I’m not doing it to make any kind of statement or because I think others will join me in some sort of boycott, but rather, merely to save my own sanity and save myself from frustration. College football will have to do for a while.
Wow, Monday night changed my mind. This is must see TV.
Sorry, but there’s no such thing as an over-saturation of Critic references.
Keep ’em coming Ape. They’re Dukelicious.
To stop the Critic references would be a Duketastrophe.