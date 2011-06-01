The Best of X-Men Cosplay

Wolverine and Professor X
Photo by Shadowowl
With “X-Men: First Class” coming out this week I thought we could all use a dose of X-Men cosplay. I tried to find one great costume for each character, but if you know of a great costume for an X-Men member that is missing, don’t hesitate to let me know in the comments.
Angel
Photo by Yumstein
Iceman
Photo by JHandelman
Storm and Cyclops
Photo by Cayusa
Beast
Photo by John Austin
Phoenix AKA Jean Grey
Photo via Women of Cosplay
Banshee
Photo by Kelldar
Shadowcat
Photo by Yashuntafun
Polaris and Havok
Photo by Miracole Burns
Rogue
Photo by Miracole Burns
Steampunk Magneto
Photo by Foodbyfax
Emma Frost
Photo by Massimiliano Pelligrini
Gambit
Photo by Excalipoor
Psylocke
Photo by YayaCosplay
Jubilee
Photo by Taylortime
Dazzler
Photo by PockyFairy
Sabretooth
Photo by istolethetv
Cable
Photo by Morpheus Blade
Mystique
Photo by Carlo Caponi
Nightcrawler
Photo by Dan Carrick
Pixie
Photo by Burnsizzlemelt
