The Best of X-Men Cosplay

Wolverine and Professor X

Photo by Shadowowl

With “X-Men: First Class” coming out this week I thought we could all use a dose of X-Men cosplay. I tried to find one great costume for each character, but if you know of a great costume for an X-Men member that is missing, don’t hesitate to let me know in the comments.

You don’t happen to be the biggest X-Men fan in the world, do you? Because if so, we are currently hosting a contest.

Are you a cosplayer or cosplay photographer who would like to be featured on Gamma Squad? Upload your photos to our Flickr group to be considered.

Angel

Photo by Yumstein

Iceman

Photo by JHandelman

Storm and Cyclops

Photo by Cayusa

Beast

Photo by John Austin

Phoenix AKA Jean Grey

Photo via Women of Cosplay

Banshee

Photo by Kelldar

Shadowcat

Photo by Yashuntafun

Polaris and Havok

Photo by Miracole Burns

Rogue

Photo by Miracole Burns

Steampunk Magneto

Photo by Foodbyfax

Emma Frost

Photo by Massimiliano Pelligrini

Gambit

Photo by Excalipoor

Psylocke

Photo by YayaCosplay

Jubilee

Photo by Taylortime

Dazzler

Photo by PockyFairy

Sabretooth

Photo by istolethetv

Cable

Photo by Morpheus Blade

Mystique

Photo by Carlo Caponi

Nightcrawler

Photo by Dan Carrick

Pixie

Photo by Burnsizzlemelt