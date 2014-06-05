The Cardboard Box Returns In The Latest Footage Of ‘Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain’

#Metal Gear Solid #Video Games
06.05.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

So, what was the most disappointing thing about Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes? Its length? Its off-putting rapey storyline? Noooo, it was the lack of cardboard boxes! Realism be damned, it’s not a Metal Gear game unless the base you’re infiltrating is filled with conveniently discarded refrigerator boxes.

Well, it looks like Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain is going to be a significant improvement over Ground Zeroes. During a recent Japanese webcast Hideo Kojima dropped some new Phantom Pain footage, and it was positively packed with hot cardboard box action. Check it out below (and forgive the Japanese people nattering over the footage)…

Hee hee hee, boxey!

Via DualShockers

Around The Web

TOPICS#Metal Gear Solid#Video Games
TAGSCardboard boxesMETAL GEAR SOLIDMetal Gear Solid V: Ground ZeroesMetal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Painvideo games

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 16 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP