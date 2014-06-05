The Cardboard Box Returns In The Latest Footage Of ‘Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain’

So, what was the most disappointing thing about Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes? Its length? Its off-putting rapey storyline? Noooo, it was the lack of cardboard boxes! Realism be damned, it’s not a Metal Gear game unless the base you’re infiltrating is filled with conveniently discarded refrigerator boxes.

Well, it looks like Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain is going to be a significant improvement over Ground Zeroes. During a recent Japanese webcast Hideo Kojima dropped some new Phantom Pain footage, and it was positively packed with hot cardboard box action. Check it out below (and forgive the Japanese people nattering over the footage)…

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Hee hee hee, boxey!

Via DualShockers