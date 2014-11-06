The Catcalling Experiment Performed In New Zealand Suggests Catcalling May Be A Cultural Problem

I’m almost hesitant to bring up the catcalling experiment from last week, which — depending how you look at it — was a massive failure or provided exactly the point it was trying to make. What was supposed to be an eye-opening experiment of what happens when a reasonably attractive woman walks around a major U.S. city, the loudest voices in the aftermath were the ones dismissing the video as making an issue out of typical male behavior or, even worse, telling women that they should be grateful for unwanted attention.
About that typical male behavior. The New Zealand Herald decided to experiment with the experiment, by following a model walking around Auckland for ten hours. And the result? She didn’t get one catcall. Not a single one. One man with a European accent stopped her and asked if she was Italian, then told her she looked nice and immediately apologized for it, and another asked her for directions.
So, take away from this what you will — but when it comes to catcalling, it would seem that when it comes down to it men aren’t hard-wired to turn into cavemen every time a pretty face and nice figure walks by, but that we’re all by-products of a society that encourages and fosters this behavior. ‘Murica.
I really don’t want to make it seem like I’m trying to say “look at what she’s wearing, she’s asking for it” or implying that women shouldn’t be able to dress the way they want, but part of the issue might be that the New Zealand model is dressed more conservatively than the New York model. Probably not the whole thing but I would imagine guys are more likely to catcall a woman in a tighter clothes.
“I don’t want to make it seem like I’m trying to say, look at what she’s wearing” and then your entire point is how their clothing is different … ? Da fuq?
Their clothing is not all that different. The girl in New York was wearing a Tshirt … that’s about the only difference.
If you’re going to compare the two videos accurately, the women need to be wearing the exact same outfit.
And EverybodyGetsPie, their clothing is very different. The girl in New York was showing a considerable amount of cleavage and this woman did not.
same amount of cleavage, but nyc top was more form fitting
but overall clothing is different
No my point was always “what she’s wearing might have a confounding effect’, I just wasn’t saying “she deserves to be treated this way because she’s wearing tighter clothing”
You cut off my quote where i said “look at what she’s wearing, she’s asking for it”. I don’t believe that what a woman wears means she’s asking for anything or deserves to be treated in any way, but i do believe it leads to guys being more aggressive.
OP, that’s kinda what my thought was too. The woman in NY may not have been showing a lot of skin but it was not difficult to guess what she looks like naked. People keep saying “t-shirt” like there is no possible way a t-shirt could be sexy. I thought she looked sexy. This girl’s outfit left more to the imagination for sure. No, I am not saying that the woman in NY was asking for it. On the other hand, what a person is wearing does not determine if they are going to get cat called. I have been cat called at while wearing sweat pants. I was like wtf!? I wasn’t wearing a shirt though.
Just kidding I was wearing a jacket.
ok one more, has anyone considered it is simply the way the two women carried themselves? The woman in NY was scowling and had a very closed posture from the beginning. This woman looked relaxed had her shoulders back inviting the world in. Perhaps the gross cat calling in NY was to attempt to get a rise out of the woman.
I’m going to Auckland in 2 weeks for vacation, I’ll make sure to pick up the slack and harass all the women I can.
Thank you for your service to this country.
“Reasonably attractive.”
Good one!
“Hey girl are you Italian? Cause I take you back to my hotel room and I-TI you up! OHHHHHHH! Hickory Dickory Dock……!”
So basically walking around NYC sucks. Hell, I could have told you that.
NYC is part of ‘Murica, but not all of ‘Murica is NYC. This concept is hard for a lot of New Yorkers to grasp.
It really does, my husband & I got random stuff yelled at us all the time, but people are just idiots.
Pretty much. Take the rudest city in the world and the smallest sample size possible and make a social experiment out of it.
People are idiots.
i wonder how this ties in to the sense of conservative american values fostered by society in the latter half of the 20th century. the working lower middle class behavior fostered by a sense of power and control that was always seen in the family dynamic.
Yeah, pretty much every US city other than NYC would have had this result. NYC is a zoo.
According to my wife, Philly is just as bad. She tries not to walk alone in the city at all, but the few times she has, she said she’ll usually get catcalled every other block or so.
I concur.
Yeah, depending what neighborhood you’re in, I can vouch.
D.C. is bad.
The larger the city, the more anonymity one feels. A sense of anonymity emboldens individuals to act like assholes, hence more catcalling.
New York City has 10,725 people per km. In Auckland, it is 1,300 per km. The difference in population density alone invalidates this “experiment”. You’re just bound to have more crazy shit happen in New York. Compare NYC to Mexico City and we’ll all feel a lot better about ourselves.
Also, the dice is a little loaded in this video, she walks down one street (Queen Street) for roughly 30 minutes. Had she gone down K road, especially outside the 2/47 bar, or Symond street need AUT, There would have been incidents, maybe not as many as in NY but more than this video implies. And I’m not even talking about west – or south Auckland.
I can second DC being bad, especially in Southeast.
True to a degree about population density, but culture is a big part of it too. Take Tokyo, for example, you won’t find much catcalling there (at least I didn’t notice any toward women) because Japanese people are generally shy. But yeah, NYC is definitely not representative of most of “‘Murica”.
One man with a European accent stopped her and asked if she was Italian, then told her she looked nice and immediately apologized for it, and another asked her for directions.
But this sort of thing was defined as “harassment’ when it happened in Harlem. Why have the goalposts suddenly been moved?
That’s the problem I and most others had with the initial video: the conflation of poor behavior (actual catcalls and following a woman for several blocks) with innocuous behavior (saying hello or giving innocent compliments).
“Immediately apologized for it” – so if it was innocuous behavior why did he immediately apologize for it.
I am with you on the saying hello – as that will just as often be a genuine quick greeting as opposed to a creepy foot in the door technique. But “innocent compliments” to strangers are often something else. They may be nice in the mind of the person giving them, but they probably can be very creepy to the woman receiving them. For that reason I would never tell my hot neighbor who lives down the street “baby you looking fine today” while I walk my dog, I’ll just say hello, because that is the extent of our relationship.
Well this post defined it as innocuous behavior. It specifically stated that this woman in New Zealand wasn’t harassed once. But when it happened in working class, non-white areas on Manhattan, these things were called harassment.
So which is it?
It does not say she was not harassed once, it says she was not catcalled. They can be different.
That being said, the european guy was probably along the lines of what i described above, he meant it in a nice way, but she probably didn’t take it that way (or maybe she did) and so he then apologized realizing it was probably not the best way to start a conversation.
I agree with some of what I’ve read of your comments that some people overreact to what is people trying to start a conversation with someone in public. But I think it is significant that there were not people hanging out in Aukland waiting for a pretty lady to come by so they could holler at them, which seems to be the case in parts of NYC.
Yeah yeah, just wait until Jake the Muss shows up, then verbal abuse would be a good say. and God help you if you didn’t cook eggs.
….verbal abuse would be a good DAY. goddammit
Men and women in America are about as far apart as people can get. It’s our Zeitgeist of info that is fucked and causes us to:
A: Think everyone wants a certain thing because we have read books and seen movies that intimated that this is what they want and we regard that as canon.
B: Constantly cry foul about who is at fault and who is responsible.
It doesn’t get much more thick headed than this whole Rape Culture feminists keep going on about. It’s about as bad as Men saying they want it by how they dress. Actually…it’s worse. Women are supposed to be the smarter gender. They mature faster and are more intellectually advanced than men at various ages in the development cycle.
They should be above the idiotic stereotypes. But they fall into the same traps. A friend of mine was on Twitter one day when someone he followed (a celebrity) made a sexist joke on Twitter. Many feminists were on this celebrities page just saying awful things about him. My friend responded to one of them and he was retweeted at least 40-50 times by these out of control Feminists. He read the majority of them and he could not believe what he read. Here are some of the things that where said about him from one tweet defending the celebrity he followed:
“Good job Susan, this kind of man would rape you on the street if he saw you”
“Does your buried penis make you lash out at women to feel like more of a man?”
“I hope you don’t ever reproduce caveman!!”
What kind of bullshit is this? What kind of people believe this shit? What happened to women that they decided to go insane? My friend is a family man with three daughters. Never once been accused of rape or even been arrested. Yet they completely derided him like he was a slobbering monster on the corner looking to tear off the panties of the next woman that walked by. I get that men can be abrasive sometimes. But even the abrasive ones are mostly no threat at all. I shudder to think of what this country will become if this rape culture snowball keeps going momentum. Opening the door for a woman or saying hello may be tantamount to rape.
Last Saturday, i walked out my front gate to walk my dog and a young lady said “Good morning” and i still can’t wash that verbal harassment away!
I’d like to see you in prison getting the same “compliments”.
If that original chick was interested in social experiments rather than agitprop, she would have done multiple ten hour walks wearing different clothing, and used other different looking chicks too see if they got the same reaction.
And the the Catcall video people have been accused of being racist, which is the worst thing that’s come out of it so far.
I think it’s due to the fact that in general the USA has a far far less formal culture then a lot of other places. In my country just randomly saying hello to a stranger is just out of the question. It’s just not something you do. Hell we don’t even get door to door salesman because visiting someone else home without a specific invitation(or being close friends) is considered an absolute taboo. Hell speaking to someone slightly older then you in an informal manner(even if that someone is your neighbor with whom you have shared a building for decades) is considered bad manners
In the USA though people seem to be a mote informal and friendly and I am guessing creeps use this attitude as an excuse to harass people
He hails from a land long forgotten by time…Detroit.
^ Haha
That’s the problem with alot of modern feminism: they honestly can’t see the difference a man catcalling and whistling at a woman and a man introducing himself to a woman he is attracted to.
There is no difference if he introduces himself outside of accepted social places and settings for such a thing.
It’s you who should learn not to be creepy
I wish some one would catcall me.Sadly i`m damn pug fugly.
Damn dude I want to… sexually ravage you. Am I catcalling correctly?
Were I unwed, I would take you in a manly fashion.
Happy to help.
SHOW US YOUR DICK!!! :)
This comment thread wins.
“he introduces himself outside of accepted social places and settings”
Who defined these boundaries? You and that consumer feminism circle jerk called Tumblr?
The ladies at my work ran off the only guy to pay them compliments.
Hopefully, wherever ‘Hollaback Tony’ is, I hope he got Lasik. The ladies here are FAT as hell.
Of course it’s a cultural thing, what else would it be
Of course it’s a cultural thing, what else would it be?
Isn’t pretty much anything you say to a female now a days considered another way of saying “You want some dick??” Likewise, isn’t that mostly what is being asked in one way or another?
“One man with a European accent stopped her and asked if she was Italian, then told her she looked nice and immediately apologized for it”
Well so she did get one cat-call then. Much politer than most, but still. Anyway, regardless, the point remains and right on NZ in this regard!
It’s funny that the person’s that are complaining about that type of harassment are the same that are buying people magazines, do they know how much of harassment those celebrities have to suppport for them to be able to read those reviews?
I lived in Auckland for 4 months… Where she was walking was like 85% tourists most of them from somewhere in asia that don’t speak english…. if you put her on Karangahape Rd just a little bit up the hill this would be a completely different video with all the local Maori boys all over her
Oh look its another women making this kind of article lol. all jokes aside, if i said a woman was beautiful and she told me to stfu or completely ignored me that means you have extremely low self esteem. “haha thanks” is what would come from normal people.
All jokes aside you are the kind of creep that makes women feel uncomofrtable. I hope you get kicked in a balls a few times so the lesson not to try and bother random women in the street gets through your head
Women who get catcalled usually have to deal with them all fucking day long. Ignoring catcalls is definitely not coming from an area of low self esteem. It’s just more polite than telling you to fuck off.
Did your mother abandoned you to be raised by wild opposums? Bars, various public events, mutual meetings with friends and so on and so on. Not on the fucking street . What the fuck is wrong with you. How do you not know this?
So you cannot approach a random person on the street and flirt with them? Now I am basing all my social interactions on pornhub and not the tumblr handguide (which might be the same thing), but there is absolutely nothing wrong with speaking to a person you find attractive in public. If they are not interested, thats it. However, defining where and when it is acceptable is incredibly ignorant of what human beings are actually like.
No you can’t. Jesus fucking christ how hard is it to understand this. Keep it in your pants and leavewomen on the street alone
That’s it for you moron. For the women it’s a ” is the freak who harassed me going to get pissed off and hurt me because I rejected him”
Nope most human beings do not think like that. Its not because of the patriarchy either.
Stopping women on the street is a total douche bro move. Show some class.
5 bucks says the guy who asked her if she was Italian was Italian. Italy is catcall and harassment town for women. They make American dudes look like choir boys.
Does anyone really think this is a problem?
They should have used a more attractive woman for the experiment.