‘Astro City’ #2: The Comic You Should Be Reading This Week

Astro City is back, and firing on just about every cylinder you can name; it’s a comic book not just for comics readers, but people who want to start reading comics. Our full review, and reviews of books from DC, Image, Dark Horse, Dynamite, Titan, IDW, and Valiant, as well as the full release list, on the next pages.



This issue actually makes a superb jumping on point, as it doesn’t really follow from issue #1 of the relaunched series. Instead, it picks up with a member of the Honor Guard’s support team. Superheroes get a lot of phone calls, and somebody has to screen them, after all…

Kurt Busiek’s series is beloved for a reason, and this book is a superb illustration as to why. Busiek carefully thinks out how superheroes would handle mundane situations, and the basic, human difficulties behind what’s such an enormous task. Astro City is and always has been about people, and this issue is a beautiful illustration of that.

Brent Anderson’s art is more than up to the task. Sure, there’s all the superhero action and high technology you could want, but it’s again the people where Anderson shines. The best moment in the book is not the admittedly great superhero stuff, but the heart-wrenching last panel. If you’re not buying this, you’re missing out, that simple.

Ed Brisson and John Christmas deliver a look at survivalists that’s smart and substantially different from what you’d expect. Sheltered follows the survivalists of Safe Haven, a group of people who, as you might expect, are planning for things to go horribly wrong. They’re stockpiling food, hiding weapons and ammo, building bunkers, and living out in the middle of nowhere, well away from all the threats of the world. Or so they think.

What stands out about Brisson’s script, and contrary to other books featuring compounds such as this, is that nobody here is a complete lunatic. There’s no leader grubbing for control, just people worried about the future and struggling to ensure the best for their children. Two characters have an argument about permits that betrays their fear of the government while seeming rational and reasonable, even if you think they’re both nuts. Without giving away the twist, let’s just say that it’s reasonable what they didn’t see coming.

John Christmas’ art, meanwhile, is a mix of spare and detailed in the right places. He keeps the proceedings grounded and vivid, while showing off his own style. In short, it’s a great book from Image… but what about the other #1s this week?

Joshua Williamson’s cross between a ghost story and a heist flick is smart-assed in the best way possible. It’s the kind of book that opens with a prisoner ignoring another prisoner getting raped with the caption “You get used to it”, and gets more…audacious from there. Helping the tone substantially is Goran Sudzuka’s quietly elaborate art. It’s grounded in the real, which makes the revelation of the occult all the more jarring. Where Williamson will take this is a good question that we can’t wait to get the answer to.

James Asmus reinvents the World’s Worst Superhero Team with panache to spare. Quantum and Woody are brothers, after a fashion, but deeply divided for obvious reasons. The book is light and funny enough to have a quick pace, but Asmus wisely balances it with character development: It’s hard not to feel bad for both of these guys.

Tom Fowler, meanwhile, does a lot and packs the frame with little details that subtly build the characters. It’s a great launch to the book and we’ll be curious to see where it goes from here.

This book is… solid, I suppose. Michael Uslan’s script honestly starts much better than it ends; the problem is that his dialogue is so slavishly dedicated to the pulps and their… more florid stylings that the script begins to creak. That said, Uslan has an interesting idea that might carry the series, and Bilquis Evely has art that echoes pulp covers beautifully. If you’re a fan of the characters, it might be worth picking up.

As you might guess, it’s a book about World War II and time travel. Stuart Jennett doesn’t really break any new ground here, as the script is mostly an excuse to draw dinosaurs and gritty American G.I.s gunning down Ratzis. It’s not a bad book but it’s so far nothing that stands out.

Kenny Byerly and Dario Brizuela actually do a pretty good job of making a comic aimed at kids. Byerly, on writing, actually spends a lot of time slyly needling action comic cliches and Brizuela, although he has to stick by the new animation in the show, actually does a nice job. All in all, this book is a pleasant surprise, and if you’re looking for something for the rugrat in your life, this issue would be a good pick.

Unsurprisingly, shooting Superman and trying to keep Lex Luthor in a prison are both spectacularly bad ideas for those attempting them. What makes Superman Unchained so engaging is how these turn out to be bad ideas. The book really ramps up in its second issue, and it’s become quite attention-getting. Scott Snyder’s opening in particular, which takes place in a timeframe of nineteen seconds, really lets us crawl into Superman’s head and see what it’s like, and that’s rare for a Superbook.

Titan’s anthology series is… curious, if nothing else. There’s a rather strange mix of stories here, between a mix of various fairy tale and horror characters in the same world, a Captain America riff, and Sir Eighth Day which… well, let’s just say it features a gigantic Nyan Cat. Definitely an odd mix of ideas, but not a bad one.

Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo offer up a pretty clever mix of ideas here, retelling Bruce Wayne’s origin. The best touch is that young Bruce is kind of a jackass: He alienates people, gloats about how smart he is, and can’t handle it when his plans go wrong. All of it is fulfilled with a pretty clever back-up story about how he learned to be a more flexible thinker, and making this a really fun retelling of what should be an old, old story.

As the Comic’s Greatest World relaunch continues, this book is really starting to suffer in comparison to books like Catalyst Comix. It’s not that it’s bad, per se, it’s just not very original. You can see pretty much everything coming, and X himself remains something of a blank. Again, if you want a gritty ’90s book, this is exactly that; you’ll just wish there was more to it.

This surprisingly restrained series from Steve Niles and Dave Wachter continues to impress. Wachter’s detailed black-and-white work compliments Niles’ patient script. Of course, that means all the Nazi-smashing will be limited to the next issue, but the slow burn has been worth the wait.

Brian Wood knocks it out of the park again. Luke visiting his old home on Tattooine is a surprisingly sad moment, and up there with his ballsy plan to infiltrate the Empire. If there’s a complaint, it’s that Han could use more pages; it feels like he’s been getting the short end of the stick in this series. But that’s minor: This series continues to be a must-buy and some of the best on the stands.

After a somewhat hazy first issue, this book gets a lot more focus and becomes a lot more interesting. Gerard Way is a talented writer and now that some of the characters have come into focus, and the book has shifted its plot into gear, it’s become a lot more interesting. Worth checking out, especially if you’re looking for an SF comic to read.

Getting Dredd reprints can be an expensive proposition, so IDW is starting up some single-issue collections. If you’re a fan, or just want to know what the fuss is about, this is a great place to start.

