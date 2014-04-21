The ‘Community’ #SixSeasonsAndAMovie Campaign Posters Are Pretty Cool

Josh just outlined all the reasons everyone should want six seasons (and a movie) from Community after the show’s most excellent fifth season return to form. It’s only been a few short days since the finale aired and lots of people are already in the same mindset, with the official #SixSeasonsAndAMovie campaign ramping up to full force. I can’t pinpoint who exactly is organizing it or made the posters, but the cast is fully on board and has just let out a barrage of tweets. Alison Brie laid it all out a short while ago:
And what official TV campaign would be complete without official graphics parodying an already iconic movie poster? Here’s what we have so far. Oddly enough, out of the freestyle rapping cast members currently left out I think Jim Rash’s hot fire contributions would be more beneficial to the cause.
UPDATE: Now with Shirley and Dean Pelton.
Firefly got to a movie after 14 episodes and a cancellation
And not even 14 episodes, if you only count what aired on Fox.
Yeah, and that wasn’t even a good show
You’re DeadMeat.
Where’s Shirley?
SERIOUSLY. Where is the woman?
She got one, too. Don’t know why Chang got into this post and Shirley didn’t, but hers can be found on twitter.
Rowles’d!!!
Oh wait, he didn’t make this post? Sorry, I just assumed…
Christ you guys (looking at you @IrishCream) these didn’t come out in a press release. They tweeted them out individually and I fat dog’d it to get them up quickly. Yvette Nicole Brown never tweeted hers so it hit the internet later.
Updated with Shirley and Dean Pelton.
Shirley’s getting the treatment she’s been getting on the show itself.
I went ahead an pre-ordered the season 5 DVDs. Maybe that might help.
It’s like Alison Brie is insisting that I fall in love with her.
You win this round, Alison!
I didn’t like the Social Network original, and putting Community characters and phrases in there doesn’t make it much better. Ugly poster, ugly photos.
Though I do of course agree with the sentiment.
I agree. Definitely should have chosen a better design.
I’m in the minority, I’m sure, but I thought this season was sub par. If this season was an indicator, the show is just going to get more depressing and a movie will probably just flop.
Yeah I’m unfortunately with you there. Abed without Troy is just annoying, Hickey was good as the old man of the group, but he’s just not Pierce, and did Shirley do anything this season? It was still better than season 4 though.
Maybe Harmon was holding back his really really good ideas for the final season and the movie?
Shouldn’t we take into account that the Community we fell in love with used to have 22-25 episodes per season? So, there was a proper build-up to every sequence And since the previous season it’s been cut down to 13, and ever since a lot of things seem abrupt and discontinuous, and yes the fifth season can be called sub-par. But remember G.I Jeff, and MeowMeowBeenz and the floor is lava? There’s no way one can doubt Harmon’s competence or the show’s.
I agree with you! I really didn’t like this season. I don’t like the crazy alternate reality episodes that are scattered throughout the series. I prefer the witty banter and jokes found in season 1.
Is that Alison Brie or Julianne Moore?
Is that Alison Brie or Mean Girls era Lindsey Lohan?
@Filburt Turtle that was my first thought too
All of the above?
I want a Hickey poster!
What the hell!
I want a Coogler poster.
This times a million!
This times a million and one!
The movie should be about the group going on a conquest to save Troy from pirates.
Or revive Pierce a la Star Trek.
I honestly think you could take any frame of Annie from this season of community and it would look better than the picture they used.
Congratulations on coming out of the closet. I wish you all the best.
I agree with you, Pepperwood. They did a poor job selecting and editing these photos… everyone but Joel and Gillian looks wrong. Especially Danny and Alison.
@ Ottoman, between JJ and Juilus Pepperwood who is the bottom?
Hey I didn’t say she looked ugly in the picture, just think it’s a really weird pic that doesn’t actually look like her.
IT’S AN UGLY PICTURE!
GIMME YO DICKS Y’ALL!
Ha
It really is a bad picture.
I don’t care how unpopular an opinion this is, that Alison Brie poster is smoldering.
Yawn. Way to use an unimaginative tactic. Far be it to come up with something actually unique. Community fans can’t seriously be this stupid.
They should have just done “something something nostalgia” and everyone would love it.
Well, I have something of a personal attachment to the show, and the fact that the show might be coming to an end (hopefully with a sixth season that goes back to the original format of 22-24 episodes) has been weighing on me for a while. So, I decided to sit down and write something. And I’d urge everyone to create an awareness about what an amazing show it actually is, so we can at least try to get it the respect it deserves.
For anyone interested, here’s what I wrote.
[thaneemjigss.tumblr.com]
Have you guys forgotten that the creator wants the movie to be where the group goes on an adventure and none of them want to talk about it in the episode that takes place after?
