‘The Defenders’ On Netflix: Joe Quesada Gives The Skinny To ‘Fat Man’

As most of you know by now, Marvel will be making four superhero miniseries for Netflix, culminating in a fifth “team up” miniseries featuring all of the heroes fighting together against some yet-to-be-named bad guy. Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, and Luke Cage will team up as The Defenders. We’ve been told the Daredevil series will come first, premiering at some point in 2015, but we don’t know much else. That’s precisely why Marvel Entertainment’s Chief Creative Officer Joe Quesada appeared on Kevin Smith’s Fat Man On Batman podcast. You know, because Kevin Smith is the only person in Red Bank, NJ Hollywood who knows anything about comics.

Quesada had answers ready for all of Smith’s notorious hard-hitting softball questions. He confirmed that the five Netflix Defenders series indeed take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

There will be some interconnectivity, much like the movies. They will exist within the cinematic universe again, so this is all the same world as S.H.I.E.L.D. and the Avengers.

Despite occurring in the MCU, the Defenders shows will be very different from the films.

Although these are superhero stories, this is different now. This is the street level…this is the street level noir side of the Marvel Universe. Something that you haven’t really, really seen in any of our Marvel movies. And probably more ground level, than I think you’ve seen. This is not like us doing Batman, Dark Knight, or any of that stuff. This is very Marvel doing street level superheroes.

We got an idea of where they are in the production schedule.

The scripts are coming in. They are pretty fantastic. They’re really emotional. They’re very, very original. But at the same time, it is Daredevil. It is Matt Murdock. We will eventually, hopefully start casting really, really soon, but I’m very, very excited about it.

Unlike many TV shows and movies that take place in New York, this one is actually going to shoot in New York.

“We’re shooting in New York. That’s the fantastic thing about it is that we’re shooting at home. We’re shooting where these characters belong. These stories take place in Hell’s Kitchen.

However, Hell’s Kitchen isn’t the scary place it used to be. To get the right look and feel, a lot of filming will be done in Brooklyn and Long Island City, as well as some sets built in a studio.

It thrills me to no end to have these things happening in New York. That alone is going to give it an incredible vibe. It’s just once again…it’s like Marvel taking ownership of New York, saying this is where we’re from, this is our universe, this is where it started.

Smith tried to get Quesada talking about potential nemeses for The Defenders, but Joe cut him short.

I’m not going to say who the villain is in our story.

This last quote has a lot of people speculating.

You’re going to get all these episodes, and you can binge watch them however you want, and then binge watch them again.

Some people (myself included) think that Quesada is just reiterating that each series’ episodes will be released all at once, and not in a serialized format like on TV. Other people seem to believe that all of the episodes of all of the series will be released at once, allowing viewers to decide the order in which to watch them. Let us know what you think. Will Marvel release The Defenders one series at a time, or everything all at once?

