The Dream Of The ’90s Is Alive At Marvel: ‘Spider-Man 2099’ Returns In July

Comics in the ’90s have a lot to answer for: Grimdark as an adjective, the near constant death of beloved heroes, and Rob Liefeld. But there were some good parts, and Marvel’s oddball but endearingly fun cyberpunk stories in the 2099 line still hold up as fun comics. And now, it looks like Spider-Man 2099 is coming back. Just without the 2099 part.
For those not following Spider-Man, the oddly named Miguel O’Hara came to our time to prevent his darkest timeline from occurring, and is now more or less stuck with us. So, since he’s here, he may as well try to improve the future. Or at least that’s the plan, according to the press release Marvel sent us:
Stranded in the present day after the events of the New York Times best-selling Superior Spider-Man series, Miguel O’Hara must come to terms with living in the year 2014. Undercover in the employ of mega-corporation Alchemax, he’ll attempt to change the course of his future and prevent the rise of one of his greatest villains!
The second part of that equation is the art, courtesy of Will Sliney. They couldn’t get Rick Leonardi, as he was too busy working at DC, so, yeah. Somewhat awkward.
Anyway, this is fairly exciting, if for no other reason than Miguel is a fun character. Admittedly, aside from his poisonous bite and stabby hand talons, he’s not that different from Original Recipe Spidey, but hey, it’s about the nostalgia, right? Spider-Man 2099 returns in July.
“he’s not that different from Original Recipe Spidey”
Blasphemy! The 90’s Gods frown upon you.
I meant in terms of power set. He’s got the organic spinnerettes, the proportional strength, and kind of a de facto Spidey Sense (they’re Daredevil senses but it’s the same idea).
I got ya, I was just giving you grief more than anything else. Though I will say with Kaine around being able to rip peoples faces off, use organic apinnerettes, and without a spidey sense Miguel isn’t too different.
Also wall crawling by way of freaking talons. But they retract on contact with his own skin otherwise “going to the bathroom would be an adventure”. That most of the dialogue in that first arc has stuck with me all this time is a tribute to the writing.
plus his costume rules
This will be fun. Maybe we’ll get another cartoon? Although, since Marvel is making pretty turribul cartoons these days, that may be something we want to avoid.
YES! Spidey 2099 has the best Spider-man costume.
The 2099 books actually had some great writing in them; at least some of them did anyway.
Marvel Knights 2099 (which included Daredevil 2099, Punisher, Black Panther, Inhumans) was written by none other than Walking Dead’s Robert Kirkman.
Also, although it’s not his best work, Doom 2099 was written by my favorite comic writer, Warren Ellis.
Doom 2099 is still pretty good. I haven’t read the scene where Doom destroys the Red House in years, but there are moments in that issue that really stick with me.
I’m a big Ellis fan so I buy everything of his, and about 6 months ago I bought the Doom 2099 re-release… maybe it was just the “era” of comics that book came out in, but I couldn’t even get through it.
Doom 2099 was awesome– the various changes to his armor were badass.. I also really liked X-Men 2099. When their leader had a relapse into his outlaw days… that was my jam.
I’m hoping this whole thing officially negates Manifest Destiny.
I’ve never read SM 2099. Any chance he meets Pete Parker Spidey?
He already has in the current Goblin Nation story. Pete and Miggy also met Spider-Man 2211 in the mid-90s Spider-Man 2099 Meets Spider-Man crossover.