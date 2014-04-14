The Dumb Teen Who Tweeted A Terrorist Joke To American Airlines Was Arrested

Consider this your daily reminder that you shouldn’t tweet terrorist jokes to American Airlines…and say you’re a member of “Al Qaida”…and that you’re planning “something really big” for June 1st…and also, most importantly, don’t be a Demi Lovato fan. It’s simple, really, for everyone except the dumb teen girl who was arrested for being a dumb teen without fear of consequences.

Business Insider confirmed the news:

A teenager who tweeted terrorist threats to American Airlines has been arrested at her home in Rotterdam. Wessel Stole, an official spokesperson for the Dutch Police told Business Insider: “We’re not in a state that we can communicate any state of charges at this point, we just thought it was neccessary to bring this out mostly because of the fact that it caused a great deal of interest on the Internet.” (Via)

The Dutch Police are all about going viral, apparently.

