The Dumb Teen Who Tweeted A Terrorist Joke To American Airlines Was Arrested

Consider this your daily reminder that you shouldn’t tweet terrorist jokes to American Airlines…and say you’re a member of “Al Qaida”…and that you’re planning “something really big” for June 1st…and also, most importantly, don’t be a Demi Lovato fan. It’s simple, really, for everyone except the dumb teen girl who was arrested for being a dumb teen without fear of consequences.
Business Insider confirmed the news:
A teenager who tweeted terrorist threats to American Airlines has been arrested at her home in Rotterdam. Wessel Stole, an official spokesperson for the Dutch Police told Business Insider: “We’re not in a state that we can communicate any state of charges at this point, we just thought it was neccessary to bring this out mostly because of the fact that it caused a great deal of interest on the Internet.” (Via)
The Dutch Police are all about going viral, apparently.
Let’s see who gets in more trouble, this clueless teen (who IN THE SAME TWEET, said it was a “joke” AND “my friend did it”) or Aldon Smith.
>> (who IN THE SAME TWEET, said it was a “joke” AND “my friend did it”) –
Huh? I don’t see that at all in the original story… where is this coming from?
[uproxx.com]
[www.dailymail.co.uk]
About halfway down: “I was joking and it was my friend not me, take her IP address not mine.”
You know, that generation is doing a damn fine job at proving it’s the worst. *sigh* Even when I was still a teenager I hated teenagers for stupid shit like this.
Just as I said in the original post: Wasted money and resources for something that absolutely everybody knows was just a stupid kid being stupid.
And because of this her family will most likely go bankrupt trying to pay lawyers and none of them will ever be allowed to fly again.
Nice police state that we’ve allowed ourselves to live in.
The Netherlands are a police state?
I don’t live in the Netherlands…
Most of the first world is a police state.
She really shoulda went the “hacked” route…..Nonetheless, the fact she was arrested makes me extremely happy.
As someone who lives in Amsterdam, I can confirm that the police statement is the most Dutch thing that the Dutch police could say.
She should have just hid out in the attic till the whole thing blew over.
Well, I laughed…
She’s 14.
Apparently blocking the FBI on Twitter did her no good. Damn, time to change my tactics.