The Fifteen Best New Comics Of 2014

Just a note: We’re going to go with books that debuted in 2014 here, so, sadly, books like Sex Criminals, Hawkeye, Afterlife With Archie, and Astro City are disqualified. Not that you shouldn’t read them, just we need to make room for other great books.
Bodies
A bizarre murder mystery where the same body turns up in the exact place during four different time periods opens the door to exploring everything from being gay in Victorian London to a vision of the far, far future… depicted by four different artists, to boot. Bodies is sometimes strange, sometimes touching, but always something different.
Moon Knight
Warren Ellis and Declan Shalvey deliver six perfect one-and-done issues, each touching on a different aspect of Moon Knight. The stories range from urban SF to creepy ghost stories to just Moon Knight beating people up, but each is a great read in its own right.
Colder: The Bad Seed
Dark Horse puts out a lot of horror books these days, and many of them are good. But none of them are quite as unnerving or effective as the sequel to last year’s Colder, promoted to ongoing. Part of it is Ferreyra’s art, which can skeeve you out without being excessively gory, and part of it is Tobin’s ability to create an askew, unnerving world out of words. I still think of panels in this book and I shudder, and that’s the highest praise one can give any work of horror.
The Multiversity
Grant Morrison’s “miniseries” is little more than an excuse for Morrison to roll out a string of one-shots, ranging from a two-fisted pulp story to the Watchmen tribute/oneupmanship attempt Pax Americana, probably the best single issue any company put out this year. The real achievement? Every single issue is worth reading.
Daredevil
Mark Waid and Chris Samnee have the unenviable task of rebooting what’s arguably Marvel’s flagship “art” comic. They’re more than up to the task; whether they’re riffing hilariously on pulp tropes or, in the most recent arc, delivering a gut-punch of a thriller, it’s a gem of a book.
I only read DC, so I can only really comment on those, but my thoughts:
Multiversity is a hard one for me to consider because it’s been so hit or miss (in my eyes). I loved Thunderworld the Society of Superheroes issues, lukewarm on the Just, and just didn’t get or really like the art to Multiversity #1 or Pax Americana. I’ll see where it goes…
Other DC… I’ve really been enjoying Grayson. The art is superb, and the character has maintained the same charm he’s always had. Admitting bias: Grayson is my favorite character of all time, and I think this series does him justice.
I’ve been enjoying all the DC weeklies, especially Batman Eternal. Yay for the return of Stephanie Brown! Future’s End has been really enjoyable, too, if not as consistent, and World’s End is promising.
Gotham Academy is probably the standout that I think is going to really become something awesome. Only three issues so far, but it’s a great take on Hogwarts meets Gotham. The art is phenomenal, and it’s nice to see something fun and different coming from DC.
Grayson’s been solid. Gotham Academy I like but I just can’t really get into the vibe of it. Not a knock to the series, it just doesn’t click with me for some reason. I’d recommend it in a heartbeat, but I’m tradewaiting.
I’d add Trees, Wayward (i like it), Low and Winterworld. Completely agree about the Witcher, what i thought to be a licensed push for the game turned out to be a haunting work of mad geniuses… Brills.
Low I just couldn’t get into, but I did enjoy Winterworld. Comixology tells me Trees is canceled, which is a shame, but I get it.
Trees had a good premise and the story seems to just be picking up in all the different branches (hah!) but each issue needed to be twice the length to compensate for the page hogging art, which is wonderful.
Afterlife with Archie.
I third this.
It’s great! Unfortunately, I had it on last year’s list and I wanted to avoid repeats.
I also didn’t realize it was a year old. Maybe, that because of the long delay between issues 5,6 and 7.
Solid list Dan. Really enjoyed ‘The Field’ this year. cool little SciFi time loop story. I’d have probably slipped it in in place of ‘Witcher’ but can’t really disagree with anything else.
Have to check that out, I don’t think it was on my radar. Who’s the publisher?
It was Image. It’s only a four issue mini, a decent nights reading.
Well, hell, I guess I’ll have to give The Witcher a shot. I don’t know if it started in 2014, but I’ve really enjoyed Kieron’s Uber. It seems on the surface to just play into the tired superhuman in World War 2 trope (which it does) it does it in a pretty engaging and interesting way. Like, it’s not exactly “realisitc” but the superhumans seem more, I don’t know, grounded? LIke their powers have severe drawbacks and the more they use them the more exhausted they get. After big engagements they need days of rest and are super vulnerable. It just tackles the silly idea of superheroes in World War 2 in a manner that reminds me of how World War Z did zombies. It’s serious in a way that’s not obnoxious or goofy. Plus Kieron’s writing is strong and the art is pretty solid.
I’ve been meaning to get into Uber but the stack is high and I have many books to read. SOON!
great list Dan, solid as usual.
I do have a couple to list, by publisher
BOOM: Dead Letters
Dynamite: Magnus, Robot Hunter
Valiant: Rai, Dr Mirage, The Valiant (kinda cheating with just one new issue)
Image: Black Science, Low, The Fuse, Drumhellar
Marvel: Thor (another cheat, but it’s THAT much better than GoT), All-New Cap, Deathlok, Inhuman
OH, and Roche Limit for Image too
Rai I’m enjoying; it’s an oddball book even by Valiant standards, and Dr. Mirage is also a boundary I’m glad to see they’re pushing.
Inhuman, I can’t get past Joe Mad. Darksiders has ruined the guy for me.
I know it’s been around in some form or other for a few years now (though I think it started as an actual series this year), but I’ve been enjoying Blastosaurus from Square Planet immensely.
Black science is great.
Lazarus, Superior foes of Spider-man, Superior spiderman and The Woods.
Lazarus is a great book. I second that one.
The Fade Out by Ed Brubaker at Image.
Would Edge of Spider-Verse count, purely for the introduction of Spider-Gwen?
And no Harley Quinn? But it’s your favourite bestest comic everer!
Sure, I just felt Multiversity was much stronger.
How about the Wicked and the Divine?
Absolutely Wicked and the Divine, as well as Low.
I’m also really glad you included Emily Carroll’s work. I’ve been following her for a while online, and in reading all the “best of” comic lists coming out right now, I feel like independent graphic novels don’t get as much attention.
Eh, I couldn’t get into it. It’s a good book, but I just never got hooked by it.
What a millennium it’s been for the Man Without Fear. Between Bendis, Brubaker, and Waid’s tenures with his ongoing, he’s been the most consistent character Marvel has.
I think one of the late standouts for this year is Gotham by Midnight. It’s only on issue #2 come Christmas Eve, but that first issue was such a great surprise to read. If it wasn’t for the fact that it ties in to Gotham and Batman (superficially, admittedly), I’d have thought it was a Vertigo book, especially with Ben Templesmith’s eery artwork. Jim Corrigan and the rest of the Precinct 13 are definitely on watch list.