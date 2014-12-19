The Fifteen Best New Comics Of 2014

2014 was a banner year for comics. The industry is growing rapidly , fueled as much by popular adaptations as by a rising overall trend in quality. Not every book was great, of course, but there’s a consistent trend of better and better books on the stands, and we’re rolling out our view of this year’s best new books.

Just a note: We’re going to go with books that debuted in 2014 here, so, sadly, books like Sex Criminals, Hawkeye, Afterlife With Archie, and Astro City are disqualified. Not that you shouldn’t read them, just we need to make room for other great books.

Bodies

A bizarre murder mystery where the same body turns up in the exact place during four different time periods opens the door to exploring everything from being gay in Victorian London to a vision of the far, far future… depicted by four different artists, to boot. Bodies is sometimes strange, sometimes touching, but always something different.

Moon Knight

Warren Ellis and Declan Shalvey deliver six perfect one-and-done issues, each touching on a different aspect of Moon Knight. The stories range from urban SF to creepy ghost stories to just Moon Knight beating people up, but each is a great read in its own right.

Colder: The Bad Seed

Dark Horse puts out a lot of horror books these days, and many of them are good. But none of them are quite as unnerving or effective as the sequel to last year’s Colder, promoted to ongoing. Part of it is Ferreyra’s art, which can skeeve you out without being excessively gory, and part of it is Tobin’s ability to create an askew, unnerving world out of words. I still think of panels in this book and I shudder, and that’s the highest praise one can give any work of horror.

The Multiversity

Grant Morrison’s “miniseries” is little more than an excuse for Morrison to roll out a string of one-shots, ranging from a two-fisted pulp story to the Watchmen tribute/oneupmanship attempt Pax Americana, probably the best single issue any company put out this year. The real achievement? Every single issue is worth reading.

Daredevil

Mark Waid and Chris Samnee have the unenviable task of rebooting what’s arguably Marvel’s flagship “art” comic. They’re more than up to the task; whether they’re riffing hilariously on pulp tropes or, in the most recent arc, delivering a gut-punch of a thriller, it’s a gem of a book.