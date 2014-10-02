The Fifth Indiana Jones Movie Is Closer To Reality Than We Thought

When Disney bought Lucasfilm, they bought it for Star Wars, but the deal came with Indiana Jones. And in fact Disney moved quickly to lock up the rights to future Indy movies. The House of Mouse has been extremely tight-lipped about what they’re going to do with Indy, and mostly what we’ve been hearing are vague but terrifying casting rumors. But a fifth Indy movie is apparently a lot closer than we thought.
How do we know? Because Variety, in the middle of a piece about Oscar-winning cinematographer Janusz Kaminski teaching a bunch of online courses, stated it was his next project. Hey, Variety! This is what we call “burying the lede”!
This means an Indy movie isn’t just kinda sorta being talked about, it means it’s happening, and soon. Kaminski is one of the most sought-after cinematographers in Hollywood, and you don’t generally sign a cinematographer on vague promises of “Oh, we might make it sometime.” Generally you’ve got a script and a director in place for these things, and Kaminski tends to be Spielberg’s preferred cinematographer.
So… who’s playing Indy? It’s probably not Ford, considering his misadventures on the Star Wars: Episode VII set. We know it’s not Robert Pattinson. But we suspect we’re going to find out soon.
Wasn’t Bradley Cooper rumored at one point? Don’t know why but I would be strangely OK with that.
He was! But I don’t think anybody is actually signed on yet, or we would have heard about it.
As long as it’s not Shie LaBeouf all will (maybe) be right with the Indyverse.
Cooper should be about done with American Sniper so he would be available and in pretty good shape to do some light stunt work.
I would have no problem with that at all.
I too would be oddly ok with him in the role. Or Chris Pratt.
@Long ball Larry Pratt actually might be more likely, now that I think about it.
@Dan Seitz I believe Pratt will now spend more of his time with the other Disney franchise…Marvel.
If Spielberg is directing it most definitely will be Ford. They both seem interested in erasing the bad taste left in our mouths from KOTCS. Of course, after that, it could be anyone.
Ford just may not be able to do it anymore, as much as it kills me to write that sentence. He’s 73. He may need to hang up the fedora, or suddenly turn Shia into Bradley Cooper.
Why they don’t cast John Cho as an adult Short Round and have him go on his own adventures is beyond me.
I would totally see that, for multiple reasons.
I would like to contribute to your kickstarter…
Why not Jonathan Ke Quan?
I just dread finding out that they are casting some hair farming douchefetus or punchfaced hipster bait to play Indy.
“Hairfarming Douchefetus” would be a great band name.
Can Benny just be the site expert on insult names/band names (good call Dan)from now on? Cuz he wins.
I feel like someone should compile a list of actors who SHOULDN’T play Indy and talk about why. Dan?
“So… who’s playing Indy? It’s probably not Ford, ”
Doubt it. There’s been rumors that Ford only agreed to do Star Wars 7 if he was going to be in Indiana Jones 5. Why you ask? Well, he made 54 million dollars on the last one.
[screenrant.com]
Can’t spend it if you’re dead.
If not Ford, I will suggest Karl Urban. The guy is so damn talented and he just needs that one key role to make him a household name. Besides, the guy is witty enough to pull off Indiana Jones’s personality, and can definitely handle the action side of things. If they are not going to give me Dredd 2 or bring back Almost Human on some cable network, give me Urban in a really cool role.
I think Urban would totally work. He’s a little beefy for Indy, but he’s got the chops to pull it off I think.
I love this idea, Urban would be a great ‘new Indy.’
I’d put a nod to Josh Holloway, who played Sawyer in Lost. They’ve tried to make him a TV star for a while now, but in really stupid projects. He can play an excellent rogue with a quick wit, which is Indy to a “T”
i am kind of in love with this idea
Diana Jones – jennifer lawrence as indy’s long lost daughter
Which would naturally lead to the porno, ‘In Diana Jones’. (Huh, huh?)
@CrashCalhoun I think you might have poached Bob’s punchline, dude.
My bad. I’m not very good at internet commenting.
Kaminski was one of my biggest problems with “Crystal Skull.” More than monkeys, more than nuked fridges, more than aliens.
Yeah, the article wasn’t the place to talk about it, but nobody is Douglas Slocombe and Kaminski’s efforts to be were just grating. SHOOT YOUR OWN STYLE, DAMMIT.
Word up. And @Dan Seitz he still managed to get his trademarked “everything is shiny as fuck” style in there regardless.