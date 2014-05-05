The Fight Of The Century Involves A Teen Girl Throwing A Shovel At Her Friend

When Deadpsin’s Tom Ley calls the video below “the best comedy and action movie of the year,” he’s not kidding. There’s so much to dissect, so many questions that demand to be answered — if some young hot shot professor isn’t already putting together a syllabus for Girl Gets Hit with Shovel During Fight 101, he or she is doing Harvard a disservice. OK, let’s begin with:
1. Are the girls friends? This is important, because the first few minutes of the video look more like a white-trash pool party, minus the pool, than the scene of the Fight of the Century.
2. Was anyone pleasantly surprised that when one of the girls said “the black one got killed, I guess,” she was referring to chicken, not people?
3. Sweatpants and four girls on their cell phones — this is the apocalypse, isn’t it?
4. I’ve figured it out: this is stealth marketing for Winter’s Bad 2 the Bone, isn’t it?
5. Not a question, but…
HAHAHAHHAAHA. We’ll figure this out guys. Somehow. #TeamShovel #TeamMitten.
UPDATE: Unfortunately, the video has been removed for violating YouTube’s terms of service. But we’ll always have the above GIF. And OUTSTANDING REMIXES. Now with the Grand Theft Auto V treatment.
Of course it’s about who’s the girlfriend for the king of the Trailer Park, because not even real life passes the Bechdel test
They’re rebooting Mystery Men?
Good lord, that is a funny comment.
I shovel…okay.
I am very concerned for America’s future. And very aroused.
More aroused than concerned.
they are underage.
And fully clothed.
He didnt say he was SEXUALLY aroused. Shame on you for immediately assuming thats what he meant. Get your mind out of the gutter
i love that the first shot of the video is the shovel. foreshadowing.
Chekhov’s shovel.
Did I just nearly have an aneurysm laughing at that comment? Yes, yes I did.
Staged!
So, it’s May, and we already have sex scene of the year AND fight of the year?
Unless “The Neighbors” comes out, we may as well wrap things up and shut the place down.
i dunno how funny the violence is…the random intermitten (zing) comments are pretty good
White people is stupid.
Is they?
uhm….in this instance, you are NOT right…….. grammatically speaking
When humanity has faded into oblivion and alien archeologists look for signs of our existence, I hope this is the only record they find of us.
This sums up human history perfectly.
So true
Sears. For when you care to throw the very best.
:D
I liked the part where she got hit with a shovel
The girl in the black, you can tell, has clearly taken a beating or twenty in her lifetime. Jeeesus, that jabs.
“haha it’s funny this bitch is showing us this chicken before we get in a fight” “most fights i’ve been too start with talking”
I’m so confused. White teenage girls are the most bewildering beings in existence.
This makes me sad
That was an amazingly accurate shovel toss. She could not do that again if she tried 10 more white trash times
This needs to be adapted into an episode of Game of Thrones for when Sansa and Arya are reunited.
I’m embarrassed to be white
First rule of Tiny Whiny-Bitch Fight Club. Do not talk about Tiny Whiny-Bitch Fight Club.
Why is the video gone?!?!?
Youtube clearly hates perfect things.
Truth™
Should’ve held onto the shovel.
Amateur move.
Not Shown: The house where one of the girls mom is smoking cigarettes/drinking McCormicks/watching their kids.
like the samurai whit its katana the white trash hillbilly strikes fear into its enemy whit the deadly art of the shovel..
I liked the way the girl kinda whipped the shovel. And the girls head bounced like a basketball.
::terrible Austin Powers impression:: Honestly, who throws a shovel?!
Muy comico.
Re uploaded to Liveleak: [www.liveleak.com]
wooooooooooooooooooow!!!!!!
How the hell did she get up so quickly? she got nailed by that shovel
Flat side must’ve hit her. That plus throws shovel like a girl.
But “Shovel to the Head” had a shovel to the head.
I did not get to see it before they took it down. Is the shovel ok?
The sound effect the shovel makes … holy shit.
[vine.co]
Now say “I’m white trash and I’m in trouble”
This is giving me PTSD of high school.
She’s lucky she threw her dad’s shovel and not his metal detector. Since he sits them next to each other when he gets home in the morning from spending his nights scouring local graveyards ,for “valbowls” as he puts it, to pay for his family’s collective methamphetamine addiction. Boy, would he have been pissed if she’d broken his “Goal Finer”.