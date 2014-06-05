The First Filming Location For ‘Jurassic World’ Is Not Creepy AT ALL

Jurassic World has an insane plot (confirmed by the director) and Chris Pratt’s badonkers abs. What else does it need? How about a freaky-ass location to film in?
CinemaBlend discovered a casting call that, among other things, reveals part of the movie will be shot in Six Flags New Orleans. Well known to the “urban exploration” community, Six Flags New Orleans was shut down for a standard hurricane and then… well… Hurricane Katrina happened. Six Flags declared it a total loss, collected the insurance money, and stuck the city of New Orleans with it. The site is just one of many places where the city has been trying to redevelop since.
But it’s a big, cheap space, so movies have been filming there with regularity. And photographers have raided the place repeatedly because it’s rife with atmosphere. OK, so the atmosphere is “post-apocalyptic and possibly riddled with zombies,” but it’s still an atmosphere!
Boy, that looks like a fun place that is in no way haunted. They start shooting there this weekend, and you could get a hundred bucks as an extra to be bussed to this place and mill around for twelve hours. Maybe bring some sage, or a flamethrower, or something.
Snyder used to own Six Flags during their bankruptcy period. Got them out of it, but not before selling ad space on the fucking roller coaster trains themselves.
@A Lannister Always Spays His Pets Actually, from what I understand, he completely screwed up the company, got it delisted off the stock market, and lost his whole investment. But that said, he still isn’t the guy who slammed this place with a hurricane. We don’t need to invent new stuff to blame Snyder for, dude’s happy to give us plenty of ammo.
a couple questions. are they going to spruce it up, or go with the long abandoned look? if it is the latter, why would they need so many extras?
That place used to be called Jazzland before Six Flags bought it. It’s located on the easternmost part of New Orleans (the Ninth Ward), where there’s still plenty of bayous and marshland. Katrina flooded it with up to 7 feet of water that sat there for days.
Ever since Six Flags pulled out, it’s been a desperate search to find what to do with it with no results.
Staging an FMV survival horror game there might work.
