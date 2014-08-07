‘The Flash’ Sprints To Save The Day In A New Trailer

One of the key questions about The Flash is going to boil down to a simple question: How does it look when he runs? Pretty good, if this new trailer is any indication.
The trailer is basically an effects reel, and we have to say, for a show on the CW, it looks quite good. Here’s just one example:
That looks quite a bit like the Flash we see in the comics, without being cheesy. There are one or two moments that look mildly silly, like Barry running in very slow motion, but overall, this is some impressive effects work, a step up even from what was in the leaked pilot. If the CW can maintain this quality from week to week, this will, at the very least, be the best-looking show on TV.
Mmmmm this looks delicious.
I’m just happy Slooooooooow Barry isn’t the only depiction of speed.
@Dan Seitz Yet I am just tired of CW’s openings of “I am/My name is X, and Y happened to me”
@Duchess That’s lifted directly from Mark Waid’s seminal Flash run. Technically it was Wally’s but it bounced around from occasionally.
So I’m going to assume no one saw the “leaked” pilot? (arr, arr)
Bacause it’s pretty good, IMHO. I still don’t buy the suit, but if the script is solid and avoid the “freak of the weak” vibe from Smallville, they have a new hit under the belt.
week*
Unlike Superman or Green Arrow, Flash has one of the best rogues gallery in comics. So I wouldn’t mind seeing a rotating list of reoccurring villains every week. Just like the old Adam West Batman show, but without the camp.
I know they’re technically West-Flash Villains but Magneta and Girder please!
What I mean with the Smallville comparison is that it never used known enemies, just meteor freaks with a random set of powers. Flash has a similar ocurrence in the pilot, so I just wish they go with their usual rogue gallery instead of more freaks.
That was Weather Wizard (or his brother) in the pilot. Captain Cold and Girder have already been confirmed.
@thecursor it’s your lucky day.
@AFMG That… is really not going to be a problem here. They are packing the cast with villains from the comics.
So then, if they keep pumping good scripts, this is gonna be awesome.
I have to believe though that like any TV show in need of effects, you’re going to see these effects used very sparingly in any particular episode apart from the one obligatory episode per season that’s just a giant set piece.
Anyone know if The Rogues are going to modeled after their counterparts from the comics or is The CW just going to remodel them after Batman villains?
Question. He accelerates from 0 to a few hundred mph nearly instantaneously, and stops in a similar fashion, and can make sudden turns at high speed. So why isn’t his brain bouncing around in his skull, concussing him constantly, and rapidly giving him brain damage, then brain swelling, and then death? Also, motes of dust and debris in the air, why is that not flaying his exposed skin and/or his clothing?
He has an “aura” that is essentially a forcefield that removes wind resistance, and prevents small objects and debris from cutting him to pieces as he runs. Presumably, this is what is also preventing the concussions.
Needs more Digger.