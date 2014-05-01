The Four Greatest Words In The English Language: ‘Nudist Resort Beer Festival’

If you’re the kind of person who takes off an article of clothing for every sip of beer you gulp, you may want to head to the Sunny Rest Resort in Palmerton, Pennsylvania, on June 28th. That’s the date of the 194th annual (I’m assuming) Sunny Rest Beer Festival. For only $16, you’re guaranteed to see a naked woman while you’re drunk for the first time.

The only losers here: bartenders. They’ll see a lot of tips, but not actually get any.

Via Sunny Rest