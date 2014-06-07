The Hero Who Tackled The Seattle Shooter Had His Honeymoon Paid For By Strangers

“The man blasting away with a shotgun paused to reload, and Jon Meis saw his chance.” That’s how the Associated Press began their report on the coward who killed one person and wounded three others at Seattle Pacific University’s Otto Miller Hall earlier this week, and the hero who stopped him.
The 22-year-old building monitor pepper-sprayed and tackled the gunman Thursday afternoon…likely preventing further carnage, according to police and university officials. Meis and other students subdued him until officers arrived and handcuffed him moments later. (Via)
Meis is getting married in two weeks, and once word of this got around, admirers from all over the world began buying gifts on his wedding registry, as a way of saying thank you. “By 11:45 a.m. Friday,” according to the AP, “all but one item on their Crate & Barrel registry were fulfilled.” It gets better.
The account was set up a complete stranger, and it’s already earned nearly $10,000.
