The Hero Who Tackled The Seattle Shooter Had His Honeymoon Paid For By Strangers

#Weddings
Senior Pop Culture Editor
06.07.14 10 Comments

“The man blasting away with a shotgun paused to reload, and Jon Meis saw his chance.” That’s how the Associated Press began their report on the coward who killed one person and wounded three others at Seattle Pacific University’s Otto Miller Hall earlier this week, and the hero who stopped him.

The 22-year-old building monitor pepper-sprayed and tackled the gunman Thursday afternoon…likely preventing further carnage, according to police and university officials. Meis and other students subdued him until officers arrived and handcuffed him moments later. (Via)

Meis is getting married in two weeks, and once word of this got around, admirers from all over the world began buying gifts on his wedding registry, as a way of saying thank you. “By 11:45 a.m. Friday,” according to the AP, “all but one item on their Crate & Barrel registry were fulfilled.” It gets better.

The account was set up a complete stranger, and it’s already earned nearly $10,000.

slow-clap

Jon Meis can be my Champion whenever he wants.

Via KIRO-TV

Around The Web

TOPICS#Weddings
TAGSHONEYMOONJON MEISSEATTLEWEDDINGS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP