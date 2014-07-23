‘The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies’ Has A Poster With No Armies

07.23.14 6 Comments

The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies has its first poster, and there are no armies. But, as you can see, it’s still pretty badass.

This is the first poster, debuting at Comic-Con as part of the push to get everybody to turn out for a third movie. Honestly, if they’re not just going to put Billy Connolly on the poster, they could probably do worse than Bard staring down Smaug. We’ll see just how much he can take the heat come December.

