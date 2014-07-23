‘The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies’ Has A Poster With No Armies

The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies has its first poster, and there are no armies. But, as you can see, it’s still pretty badass.
This is the first poster, debuting at Comic-Con as part of the push to get everybody to turn out for a third movie. Honestly, if they’re not just going to put Billy Connolly on the poster, they could probably do worse than Bard staring down Smaug. We’ll see just how much he can take the heat come December.
Also no Hobbit.
Attack on Smaug.
Ahh yes, shitty prequels to a shitty movie series, where have I heard of that before…
What sucks is I went to the first one because I heard they were using these new cameras and it would look epic. What a crap flick. Then I went to see the second because I heard it was action packed, there was a dragon, and Kate from Lost was in it. It was blech. Now I see this and I’m thinking I might as well throw money at it because I have already invested my time and should see it through. It’s like when you go see your favorite team play and the opposing pitcher is tossing a no-hitter. You want to leave but you really should see if something cool happens.
I agree with every word you wrote. It’s like we’re soup snakes.
*Soul mates.