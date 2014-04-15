6 Of The Weirdest Examples Of The Internet’s Obsession With Emma Watson

It’s Emma Watson’s 24th birthday, which means it’s more appropriate than ever for the internet to do what it does best: be awkwardly obsessed with her.
While digging up some of the web’s tributes it became abundantly clear — though not at all surprising — that the internet’s obsession with Emma Watson is a little weird. Scratch that, it’s like, way out there weird. The running theme seems to be that the internet is obsessed with transforming Emma Watson into another person altogether.
Let’s ease into the bizarre with something not so jarring, something like…
A terrifying face mashup video of Steve Buscemi and Emma Watson’s faces.
I think Steve Buscemi is a fantastic actor and I’ll see just about anything he’s in. The one thing I don’t want to see him in though, is Emma Watson. The Natalie Portman/Will Ferrell mashup video was disturbing and funny, but the Watson/Buscemi video is on a whole other level of internet weirdness.
Emma Watson morphing into Richard Dawkins.
If there’s anything the youth of today love more than Hermione Granger, it’s English ethologist Richard Dawkins. So naturally, somebody out there on the internet made a GIF of Emma morphing into the 73-year-old man. It’s almost like the internet is so into Emma Watson, that it wants to test its attraction for her by making her as unattractive as possible.
There’s also terrible Emma Watson fan art.
There’s plenty of Emma Watson art school sketches floating around out there. Nothing too mind-blowing, just creepy enough.
But there’s also stuff like this…
You know, just in case you had always wondered what Emma Watson would look like as a goth teen who happens to also be a member of the Sith empire. I know I’ve laid awake countless nights thinking about it.
We’ve also got this far less terrifying genetic splicing of Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Watson.
While the internet’s first experiment to alter the already perfect genes of Emma Watson with Steve Buscemi is more on the nightmare side, I fully support a Jennifer Watson internet queen. Ya done good, internet scientists.
And finally, we have that black magic sorcery GIF of Emma Watson revealing herself to be Sofia Vergara.
The thing is equal parts creepy and kind of hot, because duh, Sofia Vergara and Emma Watson. While the GIF seemed to come from some unknown bowel deep in the internet it was actually pulled from the below YouTube video by user curveballbe. The YouTube user happens to be an editor of celebrity photos and videos with an entire blog specifically dedicated to sizing up the chests of female celebrities. (Some people like to collect coins or build cabinets in their spare time, others enjoy giving Cameron Diaz balloon-sized knockers.)
The actual silicone mask that is to blame for your mental breakdown was created by Kerry Johnson, who has been making silicone masks of women for some 37 years for a subculture of men who like to dress in female masks known as “maskers.” So, yeah, that’s a thing of course.
Um, back to Emma Watson though. Emma Watson knows you love her, internet, and she loves you back. But tone it down a bit, okay?
Why is that Sofia Vergara video still a thing at all? It’s bad CGI, full stop.
1. Emma’s face completely stops moving as soon as the mask starts being pulled around.
2. Emma’s hair vanishes when the mask comes off.
3. Sofia’s face does all sorts of weird Joker morphing when she talks toward the end.
Why? Because the original video from some fetish site is just some dude with his whole face pixelated out.
For the love of god, stop reposting this crap.
You know they’re just gonna do it more now, right?
God I love Emma Watson
She’s okay..nothing really special about this broad
She’s special in the sense that she’s about the only British person I don’t want to take the pointy end of a hammer to.
<3 her.
also, am I the only one that doesn't remember the emma watson/jennifer lawrence mash up to be THIS PERFECT AND MOST BEAUTIFUL AND ATTRACTIVE?! I remember my initial reaction to it being "she's very beautiful, but I totally prefer both the originals way more."
The Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Watson.splicing looks like a young Julia Roberts
With way less teeth.
I don’t get it either. Maybe it was because I was too old to give a shit about Harry Potter when it came out.
She’s pretty and talented. But every nonsense website has some sort of link to Emma Watson. WHY?
How do all of these sith warriors get so many scars on their faces? Can you really have that many close encounters with your opponent’s lightsaber without one of the blows making it through to brain?
It’s not always fighting people with lightsabers. Their training involves a lot of straight-up torment like having to fight vicious alien animals with a stick, or with their bare hands. The white-skinned Rattataki (who sometimes end up as Sith) spend most of their time on their home planet of Mad Max World slicing each other up with shivs and ripping out each other’s face piercings. Basically most of their scarring comes during their training or early life, once they’re full Sith they don’t tend to get slashed up as much.