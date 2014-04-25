The Japanese Trailer For ‘Godzilla’ Has Something Of A Foot Fetish

Godzilla is coming to stomp theaters flat in May, but a question remains as to how faithful a heavily-CGI movie will be to a man in a rubber suit stomping models. Pretty faithful, if the Japanese trailer is any indication!
The Japanese trailer doesn’t have a lot of new footage, but towards the end we get to see everything but the head of Godzilla, including a stomping foot:
Interestingly, this trailer drops absolutely zero hints as to the other kaiju who might appear; the U.S. trailers have all but confirmed that at the very least we’re going to see Rodan in the mix: That would be the monster knocking planes out of the air.
But also interestingly is how Godzilla moves in this trailer. It was fairly clear he wasn’t going to be a zippy little iguana like the last time Hollywood tackled the character, but here we get a better sense of how he moves: Slow, lumbering, but unstoppable. In other words, pretty much exactly like the Godzilla we know and love from the original man-in-suit movies.
Hey, we’re all for it; a Godzilla movie that’s actually faithful to the original while not being a cheesefest will be welcome. We’ll find out just how the Big G stomps in full May 16th. In the meantime, here’s an early animatic of the scene we screencapped above:
It’s not Rodan. The enemy monsters are creatures called “Mutos”, or “MUTOs”. Unless Evans and Co. have massively pulled the wool over the internet’s prying eyes, no other Toho creatures appear in this movie.
I know what WB is saying, but come on. They may not call it Rodan, but that’s Rodan.
I’d be very pleased if Rodan appeared, but I have no reason to think they’re trying to fake us out. My take on the plot is that humans have used ancient monster remains to create new biological weapons, the MUTOs, which have gone out of control. Godzilla wakes up when he becomes aware of the new monsters, and stomps ashore to deal with them. In a couple weeks, I’ll know if I’m right. :)
I kind of wished they didn’t have the other monsters. There wasn’t much to like about the Broderick version, but I did like that they didn’t pretend that a giant monster would give two shits about us beyond, “Hey, food!” Now they’re going to have to shoehorn in an explanation of why Godzilla doesn’t keep attacking us, why it even cares that new monsters exist in the first place, etc.
@irishda I trust Edwards enough that Godzilla will be a force of nature, not a friend to all humans. Although I don’t trust him to have a message that has all the subtlety of a kick to the groin.
The “Muto” in the film are supposed to be giant insects, so no Rodan :-(
So basically, Godzilla looks like if Shaq had a size 4 shoe. It’s kind of a nitpick, but that just looks really ridiculous, like the giant lizard’s tiptoeing around.
Nah. He’s just got cankles
“SHOULDNT THERE BE JAPS RUNNING AROUND LIKE HEADLESS CHICKENS?” – Bill Parcells.
Still fully erect for this movie. Please don’t be terrible. I….I need this.
It’s probably going to be good, although I’m worried Bryan Cranston did this because the check was just too big to turn down. Mostly I’m wondering if it’ll be a mainstream hit or be another “Pacific Rim.”
Sadly I dont think it will be mainstream. I was talking to my brother in law who will watch anything (he actually sent me a text message that said “want to go see Divergent?) And he didn’t seem interested and had heard very little about it. I’m dragging that bastard to this though. He wants to bang my sister, he’s going to see this.
