The Japanese Trailer For ‘Godzilla’ Has Something Of A Foot Fetish

#Godzilla #Trailers
04.25.14 4 years ago 13 Comments

Godzilla is coming to stomp theaters flat in May, but a question remains as to how faithful a heavily-CGI movie will be to a man in a rubber suit stomping models. Pretty faithful, if the Japanese trailer is any indication!

The Japanese trailer doesn’t have a lot of new footage, but towards the end we get to see everything but the head of Godzilla, including a stomping foot:

Interestingly, this trailer drops absolutely zero hints as to the other kaiju who might appear; the U.S. trailers have all but confirmed that at the very least we’re going to see Rodan in the mix: That would be the monster knocking planes out of the air.

But also interestingly is how Godzilla moves in this trailer. It was fairly clear he wasn’t going to be a zippy little iguana like the last time Hollywood tackled the character, but here we get a better sense of how he moves: Slow, lumbering, but unstoppable. In other words, pretty much exactly like the Godzilla we know and love from the original man-in-suit movies.

Hey, we’re all for it; a Godzilla movie that’s actually faithful to the original while not being a cheesefest will be welcome. We’ll find out just how the Big G stomps in full May 16th. In the meantime, here’s an early animatic of the scene we screencapped above:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Godzilla#Trailers
TAGSGODZILLAREMAKESstompy stompyTRAILERS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP