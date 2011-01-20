The Kids Are All Right: 14 Internet Child Stars To Watch In 2011

Throughout history, children have been exploited by terrible people because they could be used as figurative armies of slaves in factories and mines. They’ve been cheap labor and easily replaceable, as the storks that deliver them were once plentiful in numbers. Alas, those storks have flown on and laws have been created to protect these little whiny jerks from losing limbs and lives creating awesome Chuck Taylors for yours truly.

However, as child services took little laborers out of our coal mines and put them back into schools, we’ve been able to exploit them in other ways, namely entertainment. Ever since Shirley Temple created a stir in every pedophile with a picture tube, generation after generation has locked on to iconic children as the faces of their time. These faces include Justin Bieber, Willow Smith, Lil Bow Wow, Gary Coleman, Lindsay Lohan, Macaulay Culkin, Michael Jackson, and Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, among others. But mainly these were the faces of a buttload (metric term) of Benjamins that came pouring in for the parents of those kids. Because, after all, as the Bible says* – the parents giveth life and they can taketh it away if your spoiled little ass keeps growing.

Many people are quick to protest the life of a child star, saying that they’re deprived of educations and therefore don’t have the skills to fall back on once their fame inevitably runs out, or the crazy hours of travel, interviews and performing are forms of child abuse, or that we’re simply stopping these kids from being kids. Well f-ck all that noise, because daddy’s gotta get paid, AM I RIGHT? Parents, take it from me, a former child star** – these are the kids that your precious little ones should be looking up to in 2011…

*It might not say that.

** I’m technically a child star, if you count not ever being famous.





