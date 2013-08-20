‘The Kitchen Sink’ Will Have Patton Oswalt Fighting Aliens

The Kitchen Sink is a horror comedy with a clever idea. But we have to admit, it’s Patton Oswalt meeting his destiny that drew our attention.



The basic idea behind The Kitchen Sink is that the little town of Dilford is rigidly divided along class lines: Vampires are the ruling class, humans are the middle class, and zombies are the ones from the wrong side of the tracks. Everything is apparently going somewhat well until aliens invade, forcing vampires, humans, and zombies to team up and take them down.

Why nobody wrote this earlier is totally beyond us, too. The script has actually been floating around for a while; it was on the 2010 Black List, a list of scripts that, basically, Hollywood executives love but essentially refuse to produce for various reasons. It looks like The Kitchen Sink managed to break ranks, though.

And it’s got a fairly impressive cast. Here’s Deadline’s breakdown:

Sony Pictures is setting Patton Oswalt, Bob Oedenkirk and Ian Roberts to round out the cast of Kitchen Sink, the genre mash-up that stars Nicholas Braun, Mackenzie Davis, newcomer Josh Fadem, Joan Cusack, Keegan-Michael Key, Ed Westwick, Vanessa Hudgens and Denis Leary.

Oswalt pretty much always has our ear, but that’s a pretty good cast in of itself, and it’s worth noting Oswalt is famously rather picky about the jobs he takes. We’ll be curious to see more, especially if they keep hiring comedians we like.