The Latest Trailer For ‘Child Of Light’ Is A True Work Of Art

#Video Games
04.14.14 4 years ago

Ah man, the end of the month can’t come fast enough. That’s when Child of Light, Ubisoft’s beautiful ode to SNES and Playstation era RPGs finally hits and I can’t wait. The game’s latest trailer is essentially just a slideshow of some of the game’s amazing hand-painted environments, and man, this game could consist of nothing but walking from left to right for five hours and I’d still buy it. Thankfully, by most accounts it actually plays pretty well too — sometimes you can have it all!

You can check out the trailer for yourself below…

You’ll be able to download Child of Light for a mere $15 on April 30th. Do it! Let Ubisoft know something other than Assassin’s Creed and Tom Clancy can actually sell, and we may finally get that Beyond Good and Evil sequel.

via Kotaku

