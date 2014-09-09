The Most Florida Woman Ever Was Arrested For Masturbating On A Motorcycle

Actually, I take back what I said in the headline about 50-year-old Karen Dilworth being the “most Florida woman ever,” because if she was the most Florida woman ever she would have been riding on the motorcycle while masturbating — which she was not. Instead she was just sitting on it parked in a garage in an Ormond Beach residence she was sharing with her ex-husband. Oh yeah, and the garage door was also wide open and there were kids around and stuff, so there’s that.

A witness, Katherine Marriott and her 13-year-old son, happened upon the scene and quickly called police. Via The Smoking Gun:

“A half naked female was sitting backwards” on the motorcycle, Marriott told police, adding that the woman was facing the street. Which allowed Marriott, 39, to note that “the female was half naked, from the waist down and was masturbating.” The woman, she added, was “leaning backwards and her legs were spread apart.” Another Pine Cone Trail resident, Nicholas McRay, told cops that he also saw the woman masturbating while sitting backwards on the motorcycle. McRay, 45, said that “there was kids around and he yelled at the Defendant to shut the door.” The woman, McRay added, “got up and shut the garage door.”

Full disclosure, Dilworth’s listed address is technically in Detroit, Michigan, so it’s unclear if she was living at the residence or just visiting — but thems the rules. If you do something creepy and dumb in Florida, you’re forever branded “Florida Woman.” Kind of like the Scarlet Letter for perverts.