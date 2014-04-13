The Most Popular Woman On OkCupid Is Making Your Gross Private Messages Public

In the past three months, Lauren Urasek has received, in her estimation, more than 15,000 4- or 5-star ratings on OkCupid. That makes her the most popular woman on the dating website, or at least the one who gets the most weird messages. But Urasek, despite or possibly because of her beauty, is unable to find someone to settle down with; in fact, as she explained on xoJane, she kind of hates OkCupid.

Out of the dates I have gone on, I’ve met guys that tried to kiss me within 10 minutes of meeting me, lied about their height and/or weight in their profile and propositioned me with monetary offers for sex. There was also the guy that treated me like a prospective employee for his non-existent company of love. You could tell he wanted to force a relationship so bad, and it was so very sad and pathetic. (Via)

As for why she’s so popular, Urasek doesn’t have a clue.

I’ve been asked plenty of times what makes me the most messaged girl. I don’t know the answer to this. Maybe it’s the tattoos, blue eyes, correct spelling of my profile and that I don’t write things like “I’m living my life to the fullest and I love long walks on the beach!” Looking for a man isn’t the most important thing going on in my life. I think it’s a problem when it is. I’m confident and secure in who I am without having a partner. I have a strong opinion and know what I want. I guess I’m refreshing and dudes like that, but, that’s just my guess. (Via)

Here’s our guess:

Anyway, Urasek also keeps a Tumblr, They Really Said This, of all the weird private messages she’s received from horny creeps online.

OK, that snow storm line is pretty good. HOW DID SHE RESIST SUCH CHARM?

xoJane via They Really Said This