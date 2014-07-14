The Most Surprising No-Shows At San Diego Comic-Con 2014

The schedule for San Diego Comic-Con 2014 has just been announced, and there are all sorts of highly anticipated properties getting a panel, like Mike Tyson’s cartoon where he solves mysteries. No, really, that’s a thing: Yes, Adult Swim is involved. But there are also some surprising no-shows.

Fantastic Four

Josh Trank’s entry in the Marvel superhero derby isn’t coming to the convention, despite being out next year. In fact, it’s supposed to be coming in June 2015, so we’re going to be seeing a teaser trailer pretty soon, possibly in front of Guardians Of The Galaxy. It’s especially odd because Fox is touching on only one movie for 2015, Hitman: Agent 47. Some suspect Fox has a surprise trailer reveal coming, but if so, they’re keeping it tightly under wraps.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay

Lionsgate isn’t bringing The Hunger Games team to SDCC. To be fair, it’s not like the franchise really needs to whip up the fans all that much, so Lionsgate may be focusing on other franchises. And hey, they’re bringing Hornswoggle to promote Leprechaun: Origins.

Everything From Disney That Isn’t A TV Show Or Marvel

Disney appears to, more and more, be viewing SDCC as Marvel’s turf. Needless to say, Marvel Studios is all over the event and might even be announcing casting for Doctor Strange, depending on who you ask, and they don’t want to trump any major announcements with, say, the Episode VII trailer. Harrison Ford’s injury and the ensuing delay might also be a factor.

Pixar, meanwhile, is only there to support an ABC special, Toy Story That Time Forgot. Also, were you hoping mayhap to learn anything else about Brad Bird’s upcoming and hush-hush feature Tomorrowland? Too bad!

Big Hero Six, meanwhile, gets an art panel. We can’t wait for some white person with a Tumblr to show up and complain about racism, which will almost certainly be the highlight of the panel.

Doctor Who

Granted, the BBC isn’t able to keep the show under wraps at all. But still, yeesh. The most fans get is a panel on Doctor Who comics.

There is a lot to love, and it’s not like DC and Marvel won’t be all over the con. Still, it seems heavily focused on TV this year, and we wonder if that’ll be an increasing trend as time goes on.