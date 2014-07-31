‘The Mummy’ Is Officially Being Rebooted, But Who’s The Director?

We knew Universal decided to revive the idea of their classic monsters sharing a world; while it may be inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Frankenstein, the Wolf Man, Dracula, and the Mummy have all butted heads in various combinations before. But this is the first word we’ve gotten of how that will launch, and it’s with Imhotep.
And according to The Hollywood Reporter, the Indiana Jones vibe that made the first movie a lot of fun? Yeah, that’s being summarily dumped by director, producer, and writer Alex Kurtzman.
Plot details are being kept under wraps, but it’s understood that the new Mummy is set in the present and is not a horror play but rather an action-adventure tentpole with horror elements. It also will feature new characters and not rehash previous incarnations.
“Over the course of developing The Mummy, Alex has demonstrated such clarity and passion about this character and mythology,” said co-president of production Jeff Kirschenbaum. “He knows why The Mummy has fascinated us for so long and how to bring that into an inventive, incredible new adventure.”
Man, poor Brendan Fraser. Maybe they’ll throw him a pity cameo?
As for the update, well, it could work, but at the same time, it could be incredibly annoying. A lot depends not just on the action scenes but on what they actually deliver and how it uses the modern setting. Not helping matters is that Kurtzman’s main directorial achievement so far is People Like Us, a rather cheesy and contrived family drama with creepy incestuous overtones, largely salvaged by the cast.
So, well, there’s that. But, hey, creepy is what they’re going for, right?
“an action-adventure tentpole with horror elements.” Arnold Schwarznegger would be perfect for this, since he’s got the action cred but also now sort of looks like an ancient mummy.
GET TO DAH PYRAHMID!
…OK, yeah, let’s do this.
Bruce Jenner is seriously ready to step in, day one. No makeup required.
I always strangely enjoyed the first two Mummy movies, but not enough that they deserve a reboot. Actually, I’m not sure anything deserves a reboot.
“I’m not sure anything deserves a reboot” – words that have never been spoken in a movie studio board room.
@Leapin_Lizards
+10
Alex Kurtzman is America’s Volume Dealer of Mediocrity. I think I can write my review of The Mummy reboot now: “Generally unobjectionable.”
I like the idea of a Mummy terrorizing modern Egypt. Couldn’t be worse than Abdel Fattah el-Sisi amiright?
/political zing
//knows nothing about politics
I loved The Mummy… but it doesn’t need a damn reboot. Seriously…..
Oh great, something else for TBS to show over and over.
Besides being set in present day, isn’t an Action Adventure with horror elements pretty damn close to that Indiana Jones vibe? Doesn’t sound like it’s being dumped to me.
They are literally making a movie about mummies and calling it a reboot. Do they know Mummies existed some time before they made the original Mummy movie? A couple hundred thousands of years before?
Universal Monsters Universe set in the present? Alright, but it better result in Bubba Nosferatu getting green lit.
Isn’t “The Mummy” only like 10 years old? Jeez…