The New ‘Fantastic Four’ Movie Will Be Completely Ignoring The Comics

“F*ck this silly business.” — Fox

Oh, the new Fantastic Four movie. Sigh. The movie just seems to be from a bygone era where studios didn’t trust the source material with comic book movies and were insistent on making everything hipper, younger and more Mountain Dew-infused. The cast all look about 16, the characters are being “reimagined” extensively and it might be a found footage flick, because kids like those, right? In an era where Marvel Studios is making billions sticking pretty close to the spirit of the comics it’s adapting, the approach Fox is talking with The Fantastic Four just comes off as hopefully out of step.

But even if The Fantastic Four is taking some liberties, they’re at least using the comics as a launching point, right? Haha, nope. According to the new Sue Storm, Kate Mara, The Fantastic Four will be completely ignoring the comics…

“I’ve never been a fan of comics, I’ve never actually read one. I was going to for this movie but the director [Josh Trank] said it wasn’t necessary. Well, actually he told us that we shouldn’t do it because the plot won’t be based on any history of anything already published. So I chose to follow his instructions. The one fact is I am a fan of comic book movies, so it’s very exciting to be part of a movie like this.”

I’m sure somebody will accuse me of picking on poor Kate Mara (a delicate flower like her needn’t be bothered by smelly old comic books!) but can you imagine if, say, Jennifer Lawrence had said, “Well, I’m not really a fan of books. Never read one actually! But I do like movies based on books, so I’m excited to be in one!” while doing Hunger Games press? She’d come off as the most ignorant person in the world. Just sayin’ — only on a comic book movie would somebody brag about not even doing 10-minutes of research. But hey, Kate Mara ain’t sweating what you or I have to say…

“I don’t feel more responsibility with this role that I’ve felt with others. I understand that there are many fans of Fantastic Four and I guess they expect a lot from me, but I prefer not to be pressured by that.”

Probably for the best.

So there you have it — put down those Fantastic Four comics, nerds, you don’t want your minds sullied in advance of Fox’s grand re-imagining!

