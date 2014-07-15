The New ‘Fantastic Four’ Movie Will Be Completely Ignoring The Comics

“F*ck this silly business.” — Fox
Oh, the new Fantastic Four movie. Sigh. The movie just seems to be from a bygone era where studios didn’t trust the source material with comic book movies and were insistent on making everything hipper, younger and more Mountain Dew-infused. The cast all look about 16, the characters are being “reimagined” extensively and it might be a found footage flick, because kids like those, right? In an era where Marvel Studios is making billions sticking pretty close to the spirit of the comics it’s adapting, the approach Fox is talking with The Fantastic Four just comes off as hopefully out of step.
But even if The Fantastic Four is taking some liberties, they’re at least using the comics as a launching point, right? Haha, nope. According to the new Sue Storm, Kate Mara, The Fantastic Four will be completely ignoring the comics…
“I’ve never been a fan of comics, I’ve never actually read one. I was going to for this movie but the director [Josh Trank] said it wasn’t necessary. Well, actually he told us that we shouldn’t do it because the plot won’t be based on any history of anything already published. So I chose to follow his instructions. The one fact is I am a fan of comic book movies, so it’s very exciting to be part of a movie like this.”
I’m sure somebody will accuse me of picking on poor Kate Mara (a delicate flower like her needn’t be bothered by smelly old comic books!) but can you imagine if, say, Jennifer Lawrence had said, “Well, I’m not really a fan of books. Never read one actually! But I do like movies based on books, so I’m excited to be in one!” while doing Hunger Games press? She’d come off as the most ignorant person in the world. Just sayin’ — only on a comic book movie would somebody brag about not even doing 10-minutes of research. But hey, Kate Mara ain’t sweating what you or I have to say…
“I don’t feel more responsibility with this role that I’ve felt with others. I understand that there are many fans of Fantastic Four and I guess they expect a lot from me, but I prefer not to be pressured by that.”
Probably for the best.
So there you have it — put down those Fantastic Four comics, nerds, you don’t want your minds sullied in advance of Fox’s grand re-imagining!
Mara’s also made comments about how there won’t be any costumes and they’ll never be referred to as the Fantastic Four.
Yeah, I think it’s a safe bet to avoid this one.
so it’ll be just like chronicle. except the love interest also has powers?
If I wanted to watch ‘Chronicle’, I’d watch ‘Chronicle’ again. I wouldn’t watch a movie adapted from a source material everyone involved in its cast and crew actively ignores.
I love Kate Mara but come on. I hope she just doesn’t know what’s up.
I’d hope she does if she’s playing one of the four leads.
Kate: “Yeah, i’m going to be playing a character called Imaginary Girl… Sue something. Uh, she’s like on a team. With Bluntman and Chronic. And an orange stone dude. Or maybe he’s purple? Idk… I’m just getting paid a lot, that’s all that matters.”
All I needed to know about this movie I found out when Michael B. Jordan was cast. Not because he’s black. No, I don’t give two fucking shits about that. But because he was snitchin’ ass Wallace on The Wire. Fuck Wallace.
this is a grudge I can get behind
why does Fox even WANT the rights to these things if they don’t actually want to make movies that are based on the thing they’ve paid for?
cause they don’t know how to copy marvel studios yet
Because they’ll look like jerks if Marvel takes them back and makes a billion dollars with them. I seriously think that’s the entire reason FF exists (they’re a little more serious about X-Men).
Less like jerks and more like complete idiots.
^ lol that got a good chuckle out of me. Wallace was a snitch ass bitch ass, can’t deny that.
I’m black and I’ll be the first to say I DO NOT WANT A BLACK HUMAN TORCH. I cringed when I heard rumors that there might be a black Batman. I’d prefer that the characters remain their original race.
I cringed when I heard the Fantastic Four let a chick on the team! I’m not a racist, I’m a placeist. As in women should know their place and that’s in the kitchen!
At least she got the invisible part too. Now if only her secondary power was shutting the hell up!
I’ll probably check it out once it’s in the Fantastic Five dollar bin at Wal-Mart.
It’s a sad day when I realize that the first two Fox FF films sound far better than this does already.
They fumbled casting two of the four (Gruffudd and Alba) and Doom, but Evans and Chiklis were terrific. And the Silver Age tone was just right. Plus I’ll go to bat for the Doug Jones/Lawrence Fishburne Silver Surfer any day.
But this just sounds like an updated version of a bad 90s comic book movie, I’ll pass, thanks.
I watched the first one last week, and while it’s dumb, you’re spot on on Evans/Chiklis. Chris Evans in particular was terrific. And then they went to the X Games and American accent mutant Dr Doom showed up with his terrible voice and I remembered why I hated it.
Yeah. Even as someone who hasn’t really read FF comics since childhood, both films are tremendously frustrating watches. The good stuff (light tone, Evans/Chiklis/Surfer) stands out when you’ve got bad decisions all over the production.
I’m with you on Evans and Chiklis, but Surfer has always been one of my favorite characters and I just felt like they did everything in their power to ruin that.
I was really excited to see this, because I thought Chronicle was interesting, but holy shit, I just hate all news about this besides Michael B Jordan. (I liked him in Fruitvale Station and Chronicle, I think he’d be a terrific Johnny Storm.)
Worked on you!
Until I get the Fantastic Four versus Godzilla storyline from my childhood, Fox can go fuck themselves
[wac.450f.edgecastcdn.net]
Could Marvel sue them for the rights back if they’re going to deviate so much from the comics?
I mean if they’re doing a Fantastic Four movie then shouldn’t it follow certain plot points otherwise it may as well be called the Four Musketeers.
ZING!
I kind of feel bad about all the previous nerd rage about Johnny and Sue, not because of whether they should be the same race or not, but because at the rate that Fox is flushing this franchise down the gutter they’ll end up being husband and wife and Johnny will have the ability to control Ice.
The problem with the fantastic four is they are silly. The comics have always been more family friendly and dare I say fun. But it’s hard to do fun and silly now. Marvel can pull it off but that’s because they take more chances
Kinda conflicted here, I mean I’m glad she came out as honest and flat out said she doesn’t read comics and made the distinction of ‘comic book movie’ fan rather than the fake ass bullshit you get with the rest. But seriously, is it really that hard to pick up a comic and read it, I mean if you’re so jazzed for the role atleast try and see why everyone’s into the stuff. Also yeah this sounds like an abomination. Between this and the Batman vs Superman (Dawn of Justice, sigh) self denial indulgent bullshit, it’s time to say fuck it and go back to defending Superman Returns fulltime
I’m with you all the way. Totally agree. And I stand with you on Superman Returns as well.
In the sequel, Galactus will be played by a shoe.
The New ‘Fantastic Four’ Movie Will Be Completely Ignoring The Comics….and i will ignore the movie.
Maybe not ignorant, just Harrison Ford from his The Fugitive-era staunchness.
Burn in hell Josh Trank…
On the day the FF movie is released, I’ll just re-watch The Incredibles again and have a much better time.
This couldn’t be going better. The miracle scenario I’ve come up with is going exactly according to plan….this movie will be such a complete and utter money sucking black hole of a bomb that Fox will sell the rights to the FF (and Doom along with them) back to Marvel/Disney.
Fuuuuuuuuuuuck that. I’d enjoy it if the film industry would please just take its sweaty ballsack off of the helpless face that is my childhood already.