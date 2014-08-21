The New ‘Galaxy Quest’ Comic Is Officially Happening

IDW, king of licensed comic book titles, has already published a Galaxy Quest mini-series (in 2008). At SDCC this July they announced a new ongoing that would serve as a sequel to the film, and Comic Book Resources interviewed series writer Erik Burnham about it. With art by Nacho Arranz based on a concept Burnham came up with two years ago, the next installment of Galaxy Quest will deal with events that happen as a direct result of the last five minutes of the original film.



In the CBR Interview, Burnham reveals that when Tim Allen’s character rewound time to avoid everyone dying, there were some side effects.

Maybe that affected more than the ship. If it was more widespread, sure, most folks would just have a powerful case of deja vu. But what if it changed something else? That’s what we’re starting with. They’re the reason a new race — called the Drythans — seek them out and say, “You screwed something up. Fix it.”

When Burnham was first asked to come up with a story idea, he was told to go “really ‘Star Trekky’.” Which is apparently not actually what they wanted:

I said “Hey, Tom — did anything ever happen with that pitch?” And he says, in his way, “Oh yeah, dude! … It, uh, well, it got turned down.” When I asked why, he says: “It was too ’Star Trekky.’” I laughed loud enough to wake my poor dog.

After some revisions, IDW approved. The new comic will see the return of all the film characters, including Justin Long’s “Brandon.” It’s expected to be released in early 2015. In the meantime you can brush up with this list of factoids Robo put together, or just enjoy my favorite GIF from the film. Best use of the “one f-word per PG-13 movie” rule ever.

Via Slashfilm