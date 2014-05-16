The New ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Poster Is Kinda Star Wars-y

The PR push for Guardians of the Galaxy starts in earnest this week, as you may have noticed around the Internet. Part of that? A new poster!
As debuted on James Gunn’s Twitter, introducing the cast as a bunch of @$$holes, here’s the full poster:
This will all pay off with a trailer release on Monday, which you can bet we’ll post here. And the trailer’s pretty cool, albeit we feel bad for poor Dave Batista way in the back there. He totally got Liefelded.
Still, it’s got a pleasant Star Wars vibe, which is more or less what Gunn seems to be shooting for. Still, if he’s smart, he’ll use the trailer the Internet has already created for him:
So… did they really need to put “from the studio the brought you Avengers” on the poster?
Husband: “Hey honey, look at the…’Guardians of the Galaxy’.”
Wife: “Never heard of it.”
Husband: “Me either, but it is from the studio that brought us Avengers, so it must be great!”
Wife: “I’m sleeping with your brother.”
“This movie ruins marriages” – Fox News Review.
Well, what are they going to put on there?
“From the director of Slither!”
“From one of the dozens of people involved in Movie 43!”
From the only director to cast Rainn Wilson as a superhero…
@2Skinny ….bitch, you made me laugh.
“Talking raccoons are an affront to Jesus” – Fox News
It seems that a second below the hand laser would be both superfluous and very difficult to effectively aim
Maybe, but it’s a fun callback to the blasters in “The Black Hole” (not an intentional porn reference.)
There need to be more callbacks to The Black Hole. And I don’t mean porn either.