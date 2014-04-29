The Newly Announced Cast Of ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’ Stays True To The Spirit Of The Original Trilogy

Shutterstock/IMdb

So hey, the full cast of Star Wars: Episode VII has just been announced, and it’s an interesting crew. The cast is very much in the spirit of the original Star Wars trilogy in that they’re all talented actors, but most of them aren’t that well known (yet).

We have John Boyega (star of the excellent Attack the Block), Adam Driver (that guy your girlfriend either hates or has a weird thing for), Oscar Isaac (Llewyn Davis himself), Domnhall Gleeson (the oldest Weasley kid from Harry Potter), Daisy Ridley (not even sure — her IMDB starts in 2013 and is only five entries long), Andy Serkis (various CGI beasties) and Max von Sydow in the Alec Guinness “old guy with gravitas” role.

Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Peter Mayhew, and Kenny Baker are returning as well. Here’s the whole gang just, ya know, havin’ a sit. Hangin’ out…

Of course, we still don’t know exactly who the new faces will be playing, but hey, we can speculate. Hopefully John Boyega is playing the lead role, because a Star Wars with a black lead would be pretty cool, and go a long way to making up for for the wide array of racial stereotype aliens in the prequels. Oscar Isaac would do well in the slightly older, wiser, Ewan McGregor role. Daisy Ridley will play the one girl, because, well, she’s the one girl in the cast. Adam Driver and Andy Serkis will be villains, because duh. Max von Sydow is a tough one — I pegged him as the new Alec Guinness up above, but he could just as easily be the new Emperor.

So, what do you folks thing of the new cast? I’m definitely feeling pretty positive about the people they’ve picked — seems like Lucas and company may have learned their lessons after the whole Shia LaBeouf and Hayden Christensen debacles.

via Star Wars