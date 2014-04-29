The Newly Announced Cast Of ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’ Stays True To The Spirit Of The Original Trilogy

So hey, the full cast of Star Wars: Episode VII has just been announced, and it’s an interesting crew. The cast is very much in the spirit of the original Star Wars trilogy in that they’re all talented actors, but most of them aren’t that well known (yet).
We have John Boyega (star of the excellent Attack the Block), Adam Driver (that guy your girlfriend either hates or has a weird thing for), Oscar Isaac (Llewyn Davis himself), Domnhall Gleeson (the oldest Weasley kid from Harry Potter), Daisy Ridley (not even sure — her IMDB starts in 2013 and is only five entries long), Andy Serkis (various CGI beasties) and Max von Sydow in the Alec Guinness “old guy with gravitas” role.
Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Peter Mayhew, and Kenny Baker are returning as well. Here’s the whole gang just, ya know, havin’ a sit. Hangin’ out…
Of course, we still don’t know exactly who the new faces will be playing, but hey, we can speculate. Hopefully John Boyega is playing the lead role, because a Star Wars with a black lead would be pretty cool, and go a long way to making up for for the wide array of racial stereotype aliens in the prequels. Oscar Isaac would do well in the slightly older, wiser, Ewan McGregor role. Daisy Ridley will play the one girl, because, well, she’s the one girl in the cast. Adam Driver and Andy Serkis will be villains, because duh. Max von Sydow is a tough one — I pegged him as the new Alec Guinness up above, but he could just as easily be the new Emperor.
So, what do you folks thing of the new cast? I’m definitely feeling pretty positive about the people they’ve picked — seems like Lucas and company may have learned their lessons after the whole Shia LaBeouf and Hayden Christensen debacles.
If it stayed true to the original wouldn’t it have a bunch of people no one knows who can’t act?
GASP. Bite your tongue sir!
I see Oscar Isaac as a wise cracking Han Solo-esque character.
Hollywood needs more Star Wars movies like Africa needs more AIDS babies.
I think you meant to write Max Von Sydow, that is unless Brandon’s Damien Sandow + Star Wars fanfic was finally greenlit.
Okay, so maybe I spend all day at work thinking about Damien Sandow. So what?
Nothing wrong with that at all. I was a little iffy with his impersonation of Magneto last night, but I don’t blame you for one second.
Once is excusable, twice is not: Max Von Sydow!
I have a weird thing for Adam Driver, myself, and I’m not even anybody’s girlfriend.
Fixed, fixed! Jeez! And don’t worry, there’s somebody out there for everyone.
/Cue the process of fans trying to figure out what the character relationships are based on where everyone is standing/seating.
THE GIRL IS BETWEEN HAN AND LEIA! SHE MUST BE THEIR KID!
That’s probably the only safe assumption from the picture.
Well, besides Mark Hamill wearing the same plaid shirt as the guy next to him… totally Luke’s clone who was secretly trained by the Sith. Also, the guy who is sitting 87 degrees to Han’s left must be the guy playing Boba Fett as any Star Wars fan knows that Fett was in the sarlac for 87 days before escaping and vowing revenge on Solo!
I’m disappointed they brought back the old cast, but the new cast is fantastic.
As long as get a really “Jew”-y fly thing and a gay, southern Hutt, I am in!
We hate everything about this right? Because the Internet?
Duh. It’s the rules. Article II, section d.
“In the event of a new Star Wars movie, all decisions made by the studio are to be viciously mocked for a period up to and including the release date of said movie. A 2-hour cease fire will be in effect beginning at the first midnight screening, after which all comments on said movie must be at least 50% more venomous, with at least two statements affirming the superiority of the original trilogy per every five total comments. Anyone caught mentioning the prequels in a positive light is to be shot by a firing squad of stormtroopers, then stoned to death once said troopers miss all their shots. Finally, in the event that Chewbacca dies, we riot.”
Adam Driver may have the most punchable face of the past 20 years. I’ve never seen him act and I already want to pummel him, maybe he’ll work out as a villain.
I’m looking forward to seeing more of Adam Driver acting when he’s not just half naked and talking fast and banging Lena Dunham. He’s pretty intriguing.
Sorry, I just look at him, and all I hear are Arnie’s words from Predator, when the Predator takes off his mask…
Where the shit is Billy Dee?
He’s a responsible businessman now.
First picture should be a new detective show: “Token, Plain Vanilla, and The Beak.””
So…offensive……on…so….many…..levels……can’t……take….much..more…….
I’m surprised everyone’s talking about everything except the “main” cast. John Boyega carried Attack the Block with his stoic Moses. The kid is a great actor(if there is such a thing) and if he plays a main non evil/non-hood/non comic relief character then I may not have to assassinate JJ Abrams after all.
I talked about it! I hope he’s the main dude too.
They need Peter Dinklage… I refuse to believe in a galaxy far far away there’s no dwarves…
Ewoks don’t count.
I’m really interested to see what John Boyega is up to in the Star Wars Universe. He was damn good in Attack the Block- maybe we could bring in a little Nick Frost to help out?
The last thing the new Star Wars movie needs is comic relief. Hopefully everyone involved learned from the prequels that the “Jar-Jar effect” can turn an OK movie into total crap.
@MrSmith317 honestly I wasn’t thinking of him as being too much of a comic relief so much as just a good accent to this guy. Though I drink a lot, so that could be an issue.