The Next Xbox Will Be Backwards Compatible… For An Extra $150

Yet another set of next-gen Xbox leaks, and it's full of good news and bad news, usually cheek and jowl with each other. Let's break it down, shall we?
Let’s start with the good news: Apparently Durango, the new console, will not require an Internet connection for local play, and it won’t block the playing of used games. So that’s good.
But where did these crazy rumors, and ones like the next Xbox lacking a disc-drive come from? From the Xbox Mini! What’s the Xbox Mini? The $150 add-on you’re going to have to buy if you want to ever play any 360 game you own on a Durango!
When used with Durango, it offers connectivity with it for backwards compatibility with both disc based and On Demand games… You can control the Xbox Mini under a single interface and not have to worry about switching between devices in a single display input.
These connectivity functions cannot work with existing Xbox 360 units due to the difference in external interface.
The Xbox Mini will have no disc drive itself, although it’ll have a hard drive and presumably any games you chose to download will still be available through your account. It’s designed to appeal to people who largely use the 360 for fitness games and Netflix streaming. Making people heavily invested in its console already pay up to play the game they bought? That’s just a bonus!
We actually find these rumors to be fairly credible. Combined with the fact that Durango is also designed to be plugged into your cable box so you can use your Kinect to control your TV, this pretty much lines up exactly with how Microsoft tends to think. It’s not really surprising that Microsoft’s vision of the future involves a gigantic stack of crap sitting in your entertainment center.
At least the more outlandish and stupid rumors are beginning to seem untrue, which we’re grateful for. Although, man, we really hope downloaded games are backwards compatible. Otherwise that’s just hugely unfair.
2. This almost sounds to me like a modern version of the whole Sega Genesis debacle, with its mushroom top add-on and cd player thingy. I know there is still time for more clarification on what’s doing with all these plans Microsoft has, but it just seems like, at this point, a bit much in my opinion.
If the Genesis had lasted a couple more years we may have gotten a mini disk add on too. They were trying to create the video game version of Voltron with all those add-ons.
I debated turning the 360 into a Genesis for the Photobutchery you see up top, but it’s beyond my current skills.
Really? I have to spend $150 to play the stuff I paid for from the Xbox store? Microsoft is making my choice so much easier.
I mean, I’m glad it’s starting to look like they’re not totally insane. But I really hope there’s a wireless communications device, or a piggyback power module, or something to reduce the massive amount of cord clutter.
I don’t see why just keeping your 360 around to play 360 games is THAT big a deal. I mean sure backwards compatibility is nice and all, but a deal breaker? Not for me at least.
My issue is more about the digital data. I downloaded some certain games because that way I figured I’d be able to take it along. Like I can do with my. Computer games
If I want to play my old games, my 360 will just have moved to the bedroom. No need for an add-on here. I’m a hoarder of my consoles. My backwards compatibility is simply hooking up the old machine to play.
Good news about the used games, but $150 to play old titles? No thanks, I’ll just keep my 360 and move it the left just slightly.
I said that about my Xbox and PS 2. They mostly gathered dust after 6 month
Yeah I keep everything, but I am the same way, I never play all of my old stuff.
I usually keep all of my old game consoles, but I probably won’t this time. I can just sell my 360 used to someone and use the money to get the Xbox mini. I could probably get $100 for it in the local bulletin board, and it’s only a launch model with a 20 GB harddrive, if the Xbox mini comes with a bigger hard drive and the ability to play games through the 720 so I don’t have to change inputs on my TV all the time, I’m fine with it. Also, other reports about the Xbox Mini have said that it may cost as little as $100.
Has Sony addressed any kind of backwards compatibility for the PS4 yet?
Reason being they didn’t want to have to put their “Cell” processor in the PS4 since it was poop.
Not really. Supposedly you can play PS3 games in the cloud, I’m guessing as part of the revamped PS Plus.
They said that they’re working on emulation, as well as being able to play PS3 games through the cloud based Gaikai service. Neither option will be ready at the PS4’s launch. Neither is perfect, emulation may not work at all, and even if it does it could only work for certain games, which is what happened when MS used emulation for backwards compaitibility on the 360. Cloud-based gaming services are often laggy, especially for action packed games like first person shooters, and there is artifacting due to how much an HD video signal has to be compressed in order to even play over an internet connection.
This sounds like bullshit. I have a feeling that there will be an Xbox Mini with the limited functionality as well as the the full size Durango will have it as well, and more.
Microsoft can’t be stupid enough to repeat the mistake of the Sega 32X and CD, can they?
I really don’t understand why so many are getting so worked up about this. The Next Xbox is rumored to have an x86 CPU, same as the PS4, that’s why the PS4 isn’t backwards compatible either. The 360 and PS3 used PowerPC based CPU’s, neither disc-based nor downloadable will play on an x86 CPU without emulation, something Sony has said they’re looking into for the PS4, but said won’t be ready for launch and may never be ready if emulation proves too difficult.
So, that leaves 3 backwards compatibility options for Microsoft:
1. Spend time working on emulation like Sony is and not have backwards compatibility at launch, or possibly ever if it’s just too hard to get emulation working.
2. Put an Xbox 360 chipset into the 720 along with the 720’s chipset. This would mean that the 720 costs more for everyone unless Microsoft takes a loss on the 360 chipsets.
3. Release the Xbox Mini, which has been rumored for over a year now, and allow you to connect it to the 720 and play your 360 games on your 720. This means that those who actually want backwards compatibility can pay for it, and those that don’t, won’t have to pay to pay extra for a 720 just for a 360 chipset they won’t be using.
I think it’s crazy that the current argument about which system to buy for the next generation is “So, which company is going to f*ck you over less!”
This is just making my decision to go 100% PC all that much better.