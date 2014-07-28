The Non-Nerd’s Guide To The Guardians Of The Galaxy

This week, a fairly lackluster summer is going to be salvaged by Burt Macklin, a professional wrestler, and a talking raccoon. But who are the Guardians of The Galaxy? What are their ties to the larger Marvel universe? And what comics of theirs should you be reading? Here’s a rundown of what you need to know.
So, I assume the Guardians of The Galaxy are like the Avengers, been around forever, lots of beloved members?
…Not so much, actually. The name dates back to the ’60s, and that team had a successful 62 issue run in the ’80s and ’90s. But the team as we actually know it, with Rocket Raccoon, Star Lord, Gamora, Drax, and Groot, wasn’t actually formed until 2008.
Is this why you were skeptical of the movie at first?
No, I was skeptical because as a rule, CGI funny animals are hot-burning nightmare fuel. Rocket is the rare exception.
So, of course, it was a hugely beloved comic and is still runnin-
NOPE. The original series got canned barely two years into its run, in 2010.
Whaaaaaaat?
To be fair, it wasn’t because of the fan base. The book, written by Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning, was actually one of Marvel’s cult successes and many in the company’s infrastructure actually loved the book. But Marvel, at the time, was struggling to figure out where to go next, and it was also clearing house in the wake of getting bought out by Disney in 2009. And after the book’s first two issues sold out, the numbers began declining.
So why do fans even remember it?
The team has friends in high places. Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes had an entire episode that was basically Abnett and Lanning being allowed to do whatever they wanted with Marvel’s toys, and also had an episode of Ultimate Spider-Man all to themselves. Both episodes did well and were highly rated, and it also helped that Marvel had a promising film draft going.
Adding to the appeal is, for comics nerds, the nostalgia factor. The characters themselves all have rich histories in the Marvel Universe: They first were introduced during Marvel’s golden era of the ’70s, with Groot actually predating the modern Marvel Universe. There is little that can get a Marvel zombie going like being able to reminisce about Marvel’s ’70s comics.
Can I find the comic online? And should I?
Yes to both. In fact, by a complete and total coincidence, Comixology has the first volume on sale for $4.
You probably won’t need it to enjoy the movie, but then again, it’s worth reading on its own anyway. Keep coming back; we’ll have more about the movie building up to its release.
And if you’d like to cross over to the nerd side, just use this Marvel Cosmic Reading Guide to get caught up. You’ll just have to read a few hundred comics in 3 days.
You know I’ve been talking a lot lately about DC vs. Marvel, and how fans treat the two, and one of the complaints I got was that DC has ridiculously complicated crossovers obviously just designed to sell books. I’ll need to spread this infographic around.
I’ve been reading that list over the past few months, just doing homework for this movie. It helps that there are a lot of good funnybooks in there.
The problem with dc events is that they are always either “this hero turned evil” or “this villain has been introduced and he’s just like this hero so he’s an evil version” like either way events don’t matter but marvel manages to set the stage/get you excited/show you some new stuff and have at least some hint of this will matter later
Also dc thinks the only way to have lasting consequences is to kill someone off where marvel wisely makes the consequences affect the character ala cyclops.
thank you for not explaining who these people are, i guess?
There are a few points in their pasts that might be plot points in the movie, hence why I avoided doing that.
STOP TRYING TO LOGIC ME, SEITZ!
important question though: does Andy Dwyer find Rocket Raccoon rummaging in his trash cans and that’s how they meet up?
Yeah, I think they both met in Pawnee. Rocket was one of the many raccoons inhabiting large portions of the town.
Rocket is better at everything than Jamm.
[thumbs.anyclip.com]
I know I’m not big on comic book movies to begin with, but am I the only one who smells a turd here? Don’t get me wrong, Chris Pratt is gold on Parks and Rec, so much so that I’m actively hoping I’m proven incorrect here. But this just seems to have a bad combination of unfamiliar characters, a bizarre concept even for a super hero movie and it’s coming out when there’s been an over saturation of comics-turned-movie franchise. (I know there’s a ton more coming out, but that doesn’t mean there SHOULD be.)
I’m actually excited for it. Even though I’m more of a comics guy than most, I’m really not familiar with the Guardians–it should be great fun to see a film with Marvel’s goofy sensibilities, but without any of the baggage that I inadvertently bring into a film like Captain America.
I think you’re mostly alone in this “smelling a turd” thing, Kid. I haven’t been on top of all the coverage everything, but the general consensus seems to be optimism.
I’ve seen it already and it’s fantastic. The movie stands as it’s own thing, not just a comic book movie and it’s just gold on every level. Most fun I’ve had at a movie in a while.
If there’s one group that can sell me on talking CGI animals, it’s Marvel.
It’s batting a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, so it can’t just be my James Gunn + Chris Pratt + Talking Raccoon hype blinding my judgement.
A movie about people in space in funny makeup and outfits shooting each other? I don’t know, seems kind of hard for the average American filmgoer to swallow.
I’m pretty jazzed that they’re going to introduce all this cosmic stuff into their film universe. Just give me the scene with Captain America slowly walking to face Thanos all by himself, then I will die happy. “As long as one man stands against you, you’ll never be able to claim victory.”
I’m not familiar with the comics — if Captain America and Thanos throw down at some point — but wouldn’t that be, more or less, crazy on Captain America’s part (and not the so-crazy-it-just-might-work crazy, but the wanting-to-get-killed crazy)?
@Hot topato You’d think, but this wouldn’t be the first time Thanos has been jobbed.
@Dan Seitz Even Thanos doesn’t job that hard. If I remember correctly, Cap gets killed via backhanded pimp-slap immediately after the scene @The AggroCraig referenced.