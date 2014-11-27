Nobody Was More Annoyed With This Year’s Turkey Pardon Than Sasha And Malia Obama

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

President Obama: “Do you guys want to pet him?”

Malia Obama: “NAH!”

Malia and Sasha Obama brought an A+ side-eye game full of teenager contempt to yesterday’s turkey pardon. To put it in terms they’d surely appreciate, the Obama girls “literally can’t even” when it comes to their dad cracking embarrassing jokes.

Here are the four stages of their boredom.