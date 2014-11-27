Nobody Was More Annoyed With This Year’s Turkey Pardon Than Sasha And Malia Obama

President Obama: “Do you guys want to pet him?”
Malia Obama: “NAH!”
Malia and Sasha Obama brought an A+ side-eye game full of teenager contempt to yesterday’s turkey pardon. To put it in terms they’d surely appreciate, the Obama girls “literally can’t even” when it comes to their dad cracking embarrassing jokes.
Here are the four stages of their boredom.
Well, they were probably hungry. The President and First Lady were seeing a political opportunity. The First Daughters were seeing a waste of a Thanksgiving Feast and Turkey Sandwiches for the next two days.
Teenagers gonna teenage, y’all.
They’re probably quite aware how fake everything is in the grand farce that is the US government, but they’re obligated to play the role of the First Children for one more year and are fucking sick of it.
January 2017.
OBAMA STOP RUINING THEIR LIVES, GOSH!
“I have to stand here while my dad cracks lame pre-written jokes during a farcical ceremony involving pardoning a bird?
THANKS, OBAMA.”