Nobody Was More Annoyed With This Year’s Turkey Pardon Than Sasha And Malia Obama

#Viral Videos
Senior Editor
11.27.14 15 Comments

President Obama: “Do you guys want to pet him?”
Malia Obama: “NAH!”

Malia and Sasha Obama brought an A+ side-eye game full of teenager contempt to yesterday’s turkey pardon. To put it in terms they’d surely appreciate, the Obama girls “literally can’t even” when it comes to their dad cracking embarrassing jokes.

Here are the four stages of their boredom.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Viral Videos
TAGSPRESIDENT OBAMAturkey pardonViral Videos

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP