The Original Predator Costume Was So Awful It Caused Jean-Claude Van Damme To Quit

The Predator costume from the original 1986 movie still holds up as impressive and menacing as hell nearly three decades later, but it was far from a first draft. There was an earlier version of The Predator that was significantly less well received — in fact it was so bad, it caused Jean-Claude Van Damme to quit. Oh, did we mention Jean-Claude Van Damme was originally going to play The Predator? Because, yeah, that s–t is fact.
The original version of The Predator looked sort of, uh, praying mantis-like? Or perhaps like a marginally more menacing Zoidberg? Oh, and in order to do the Predator camouflage effect, they needed to make a bright red version of the suit that would stand out against the jungle, which is what you’re seeing in the video below…
Gotta love the Stan Winston guys snarking on JCVD. The man’s the winner of the Kumite! A little respect!
Gotta be honest, I kinda like the original Predator look. It’s looks like what could’ve been the B-movie low budget “Cannon”-esque “Aliens” knockoff sci-fi-action movie we could’ve gotten from the late 80’s to early 90’s. Starring Michael Dudikoff and Don “the Dragon” Wilson, of course. Or you can get Mark Decascos and Billy Blanks if you want lol.
As for the tall actor underneath the costume? Take your pick between Jesse Ventura or Dolph Lungdren lol.
Harry Henderson was a much better choice anyway.
Man, I don’t want to be that guy but I am totally going to be that guy (even though I feel mildly conflicted about actually being that guy, and I’ll admit that there is a great possibility that I am, in fact, always that guy) but this first-Predator footage has been around for years and years. What prompted this article? Is it 50 years since Predator or something?
@Iron Mike….it took every ounce of my being to not also be that guy. This extra shit was on the DVD of Predator I bought in like 2000.
This isnt exactly news.
I thought it was common knowledge that JCVD is in Predator. Some of his shots remain in the film before he got replaced. I’ve known this for over 20 years. I’ve never seen this video before, but I don’t think this is new news.
A while back there was a Space Ghost comic that rebooted the story with an ultra serious tone. This looks like the sort of bugs the Zorak (they were a species instead of one villain) would have ethnically cleansed.
You kidding me? Someone tried to make a SERIOUS comic reboot of Space Ghost? Oh wow.