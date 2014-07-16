This Picture Of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson From The 1990s Will Give You A Rock-Hard Nostalgia Boner

Let us count off all the reasons why we love this picture of the Rock from the 1990s:
1. LITERAL TURTLENECK AND CHAIN.
2. The jeans that fall somewhere between “mom” and “cool farmer.”
3. His d*ck pack.
4. The fact that his hand is holding his d*ck pack.
5. The hair modeled after an extra in a Spike Lee movie.
6. The JCPenney’s belt.
7. The single gold earring.
8. “I always smell what I’m cooking and not what I burned. Thanks to my brand-new watch, I’m able to keep track of how long the roast is in the oven.” — the Rock, spokesperson.
Take it away.
9. That tissue clearly set under his elbow to make sure that fine turtleneck shirt doesn’t have to make direct contact with that unbecoming ledge.
+1
Here’s the original: [scontent-a-dfw.xx.fbcdn.net]
#turtleneckandchain
Proper fix.
Is there a shortage of pictures and video of the Rock from that era? This doesn’t seem too noteworthy to me.
So The Rock was a douche when he played football in the 90’s. Wow, total news flash.
DO YOU EVEN LIFT BRO
[www.youtube.com] ?
Huh, I never noticed this before, but there are echoes of Fight the Power in that video. Probably in the song too.
You know who approves of that turtleneck?
STERLING ARCHER.
Haha truth!!!
I didn’t know he was in Color Me Badd
Props on remembering the extra d on badd.. Speaking of d, when he decides to “sex you up” it’s probably not gentle. Kinda terrifying really.
I like it rough
That is the meanest looking lesbian to ever walk this Earth…”Do you smeeellllllllllll the snatch on my breathe?”
Anyone else notice he put a napkin down on that ledge before leaning on it?
can’t let the peoples elbow get dirty
And the Atlantic has the gall to say that there has never been a true black man to hold the WWE World Title. Ladies and gentlemen of the jury I present you with exhibit A
OBJECTION! [Glances at jury] [grabs suspenders] [dabs forehead with handkerchief] Mr. @Tannertrue may be some hot shot fancy lawyar, with his smooooth talkin and flashy suits…..but I ask y’all good people of the jury, look at this mans fag-bag…yes, I knows its difficult, but take a gander at that little fannymanny-pack. And CONVINCE me this, this person, is a strong black man!.. If the fag-bag fits, you must a quit..callin him a black athlete.
I.rest.my.case.
…..so people can tell i bought my belt at JcPenney?
I heard he bullied his classmates and assaulted them in high school. He once hit a kid and broke his skull for fun and laughs. That kid went to the hospital for a cat scan and they discovered a tumor. Rock bullied and terrorized a kid and it saved that kids life. Way to go Rock! Your evil, psychotic, violent, animalistic deed saved his life.
This photo looks like it was shot at the bottom of an escalator.
I wonder how many rapes were enthusiastically interrupted and put on hold until The Rock finally found a napkin worthy enough to protect his turtleneck sleeve from all the sexy time filth embedded in what looks like an abandoned crackhouse. Rock bottom indeed.