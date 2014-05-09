The Science (And Pseudoscience) Behind The FiveFinger Shoes Lawsuit

As you may have heard, Vibram, makers of both shoes a sane person would actually be seen in and FiveFinger shoes, just lost $3.75 million in a class action lawsuit over said shoes. Was it a fashion crime they were accused of? No, actually, it turns out wearing boat shoes to go on a run is scientifically a bad idea.
The Fad And The Pseudoscience Behind It
This whole thing can actually be traced back to one book, Born To Run by Christopher McDougall. In it, McDougall profiles the Tarahumara people, who are famed long-distance runners and do it barefoot. So we should all do it. That’s it. That’s pretty much all he offers.
McDougall, it should be noted, is not a scientist. He’s a journalist, and a pretty good one. But, knowingly or unknowingly, he catered right to a very specific segment of people, essentially Brian from Family Guy, except human. In fact the book is practically engineered to stroke every deep-seated bias this group has: Giant corporate “science” is completely wrong and dangerous, because corporations are evil, and the gentle noble savage instead has the right idea.
Still, the root of the book is that it’s not shoes or the lack thereof that injures you, but technique; the idea is that if you run just right, you can magically run forever, or at least run longer and with less injury. Run barefoot, and you’ll run on the balls of your feet, a technique that these simple people of the land have naturally mastered by the virtue of being unable to afford shoes, and also by running away from criminals trying to force them into drug trafficking thanks to McDougall’s book.
And he’s right! Technique is the most important thing. Unfortunately for Vibram, it turns out that science proves you should use the exact opposite technique.
Heel-Toe, Heel-Toe
This stuff is incredibly boring but it essentially boils down to this; the barefoot running movement insists that you need to run on the balls of your feet, and those making running shoes insist leading with your heel is more efficient. Shockingly, the people who have spent millions of dollars over decades studying human movement and sports medicine have turned out to be right, both about the overall efficiency of heel-first running and about the fact that running around barefoot or the next thing to it might indeed injure the ever-loving hell out of your feet. Considering Vibram stated that you wouldn’t get injured and would run longer basically with no studies to back it up, that was something of a problem.
It turns out that every human being is different, and that you can’t draw any conclusions about all of humanity based on one group of people who adapted to specific circumstances. You have to experiment and see what feels comfortable, or maybe go to somebody with an expensive degree who knows what they’re talking about and see if there’s something up with your feet.
I was born with four toes on my left foot so I never got to wear these.
Considering my name and profile, I must laugh at how Crockett was a cop and thus did a lot of running, yet he always wore those white flat slip-ons lol.
I don’t sense any bias in the article whatsoever.
Hey, I’m paid to be a smart-ass.
Joking aside, there are people who need to run on the balls of their feet. It really does help them. BUT that is not a diagnosis you should make, or something you should try, without going to a doctor and having your feet checked out. Otherwise, well, ever experienced a stress fracture?
So, let me see if I got this right: because there are people who shouldn’t run on the balls of their feet, Vibram should never make these shoes? Cause that’s what you wrote.
And by the way, I run barefoot (with Vivobare) two times a week and with running shoes the remaining five for two years now and I just love it.
I’ve read so much on both sides of this I have no clue what to believe. Between that and an ex of mine destroying her legs because of her heel first technique, I’m pretty sure my body is just going to fall apart at this point.
It’s a person-by-person thing. For various reasons, I can walk for miles, but running more than a mile kills my legs.
The main problem is people overdo it. People always overdo it. Doesn’t matter what “it” is.
Yeah, that’s understandable. Just hate the amount of theories thrown by both sides around. Confuses everyone and people just basically buy into the newest fad, which is why they do it.
If it hurts, stop doing it that way. I’ve never understood people who take an “expert” at their word & think that there are no exceptions to the rule.
The moral of the story here is that running is terrible.
Feet skeve me out in general so F those shoes.
Rocket shoes.
Look, I think we can all agree that running is dangerous and you just shouldn’t run.
Ever
Meh, I’ve been running in Vibrams for a few years and my shin splints have actually disappeared. But it should be noted I am not an endurance/serious runner. Usually 1.5 to 2 miles at a time and never more than 3, for 4 days a week. I would guess more serious runners might run in to problems?
I’ve read about the guy, his book, and these shoes for years. The basic premise always struck me as odd. Nearly all people have worn some sort of shoes for thousands of years. If you compare our feet to chimp’s, there are some obvious differences. The idea that because one small group of people run without shoes everyone should seems like a concept that defies basic logic.
But you don’t understand. They’re native peoples. They must have secret powers.
I grew up around this crap. Can you tell?
I remember I was going to take up running until I started understanding the verbiage to the subtext that, “Running is great for getting strong legs and burning calories, but regardless you are fucking your entire body up doing this shit”
Hey, you down with feet? Me too, b, y’know what I’m sayin’? There’s all kinds of feet up in J-Roc’s Trailer Park Girls Gone Wild.
I’m watching you like a shithawk.
Without sounding too much like a tautology, most studies indicate that individuals will be most efficient at running in the manner that they naturally run in. So if you just go run, and are a heel striker, then you run better as a heel striker. Similarly, if you naturally run as a forefoot striker, you’ll run best as a forefoot striker.
It’s when you try to change it up that people run into injury and problems. This is exacerbated by the fact that most people who change their running form based on books they read are generally in their late 30’s- 40’s, and are therefore trying to suddenly change the thing that has worked for them for literally all of their lives.
Oh, and most are also insufferable to talk to about running. Just like me.
I can only speak for myself, but running in minimalist shoes has helped me. I used to get really bad shin splints and was told the only option was stability runners. I didn’t like them, the New Balance I had were heavy and clunky. I started doing my own research on minimalist running and ended up buying a pair of the VFFs. I ran a mile at a time for two weeks to get used to and work on a new stride. I slowly increased that distance until I was up to 8-9 miles. My shin splint problems never returned and still haven’t. I even ran a Tough Mudder in them. I’ve since ditched them and run in the New Balance Minimus zero drop and much prefer them over the VFFs. It works for me and that’s all I’m really concerned with.
I may have to look into this. I’ve had bad shin splints from jumping rope, and everything I’ve done doesn’t help. New Balance (the only popular cross trainers I can think of. Every store employee at any sporting good store looks at me like I have 2 heads whenever i say the term “cross-trainers”), the gel insoles, shin wraps, AND one of those hardcore heavy mats used in gyms (bought it used from a gym closing down) as well as jumping on a flat level surface..
Still get shin splints if I jump for only 20 minutes a day, 3 times a week. I have never been fat in my entire life. I’m 29 years old. I drink my milk and take my vitamins. Should I start saying my prayers again to?
Clearly you are falling apart.
running around the african savannah is a bit different than a fucking concrete jungle. who knew.
The big problem here is not the technique, which is sound. The problem is that people are running in minimalist shoes on pavement. Running on a hard surface like that without sufficient padding is going to fuck up your feet no matter what your running technique is. I used a forefoot strike technique in running shoes and it works just fine and feels much better to me.
I’ve encountered some knee & ankle pain running 3-5 miles. My VFFs did force me to run differently & my pain subsided. I still prefer to run in sneakers but now on the ballsacks of my feet…& no more pain. I do however love working out in my Five Fingers. It’s like a sports bra for my feet!!
