The Sexiest Man And Woman Alive Pairings From 2004 To 2014, Ranked By Sexiness

Meanwhile, back in October, Esquire dubbed Penelope Cruz the sexiest woman alive, making the Vicky Cristina Barcelona star and Hemsworth the prom queen and king of hotness. But how do they compare to previous Man (People) and Woman (Esquire) winners?
Let’s rank them all, dating back to 2004.
11. Minka Kelly/Ryan Reynolds (2010)
Tyra > Lyla. Plus, this was the year before Ryan Reynolds starred in Green Lantern and The Change-Up. He should have handed his trophy (a gold-plated subscription card?) back to People.
10. Angelina Jolie/Jude Law (2004)
Jude Law? Jude Law?!? 2004 was the year he starred in six movies, only one of which (I Heart Huckabees) holds up. Meanwhile, Jolie was about to appear in Mr. & Mrs. Smith, a dangerously sexy movie that still can’t erase the memory of me falling asleep to Alfie.
9. Kate Beckinsale/Johnny Depp (2009)
I mean, sure, if you’re attracted to a talking pile of scarves, tattoos, and random medallions, then I can imagine why you’d “vote” for Depp. Otherwise, he’s dragging down Beckinsale.
8. Scarlett Johansson/Adam Levine (2013)
Don’t worry, I would never disrespect ScarJo THAT much, except for when I just called her ScarJo. She appears later on. No, Johansson’s ranked this low because of Adam Levine, who is only enjoyable when he’s being murdered on American Horror Story.
7. Halle Berry/Hugh Jackman (2008)
Yes, these are two very attractive humans. I consider Berry and Jackman to be “gorgeous” and “handsome,” not “sexy,” so that’s my everyday struggle. What’s yours?
6. Penelope Cruz/Chris Hemsworth (2014)
Which member of the Avengers is the most pissed they haven’t been on the Sexiest Man/Woman Alive issue? I bet it’s Jeremy Renner. It’s always Jeremy Renner.
Scarlett I’ll buy but George Clooney. GTFOH. More like middle aged moms and grandmas.
Kate Beckinsale always wins.
Here here, sir.
Indeed.
Kate Beckinsale is amazing. And older than I ever would have guessed.
Kate. Again and again until I can no longer perform.
Her plastic surgeon should be the Surgeon General!
Bully!
Percy Jackson was very big in Estonia.
If esquire wants to name other people they should follow the winners name with an astrix excluding ScarJo
True, they should just call it the Scarlett Johansson award.
yes
MIla Kunis has always struck me as “cute” instead of insanely hot. I’d still bang her though.
[img.thesun.co.uk]
So much leg work being done by C-Tates
She looks like she was hit by a truck and it knocked all of her makeup off.
She has that “line worker at Russian factory” look. All she’s missing is the scarf over her head.
Penelope Cruz is like the Spanish Ann Hathaway. I just don’t get it.
Her and Eva Mendes. I don’t get it.
Yes, but Estonians are well known to be a small people.
“2004 was the year [Jude Law] starred in six movies, only one of which (I Heart Huckabees) holds up.”
WE DO NOT DISPARAGE THE AVIATOR IN THIS DOJO.
Closer also holds up very well
More Minka please
#1 on my list………
Truer words have never been spoken.
Dark skinned people can never be sexy I guess.
Sexy, but not sexiest. Apparently.
Penelope Cruz won THIS YEAR? When is the last time shes even been in a movie?
Holy shit, Green Bastard, that kids gonna chop somebody to pieces if he doesn’t get help.
I find it weird that the author would ridicule the fact that Charlize is indeed an African. She is South African, which when I last checked, was still in Africa. How is it “unintentionally hilarious” that she would be the first African as the “sexiest woman alive”?