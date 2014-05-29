The Skeletor Baby Doll Beats Out All The Other Creepy Dolls

#Toys
Senior Contributor
05.29.14

We’ve been to a comics store, we get it: Collectors will buy anything. But this might be going a little too far, even by that standard.

Yes, Mattel is making a Skeletor baby doll you can buy and put in your house to terrify people. Celebrating a Robot Chicken sketch where Skeletor turns himself into a baby and discovers he likes it a little too much, here’s what you get for your $35:

A must-have for true MOTUC fans, Baby Skeletor™ measures 12” tall (a total of 15” when sitting on his evil royal potty, including the potty) with articulation at the legs, shoulders and neck, and a face only a mother could… nope, sorry… even she thinks he’s hideous. The childish commander and his commode arrive in a unique closed-box throne package, and comes with a removable “Born to Rule” baby t-shirt and his Havoc Staff rattle.

Yes, you read that correctly. He comes with his very own evil toilet. Here’s a photo!

Gee, we can’t imagine why you’ve got to be 18 or older to buy this thing. And why is Panthor circling the pot, there? What, just because Robot Chicken didn’t make a Kitten Panthor, he’s stuck decorating the toilet like it’s a van from the ’70s?

This will be available soon. And we’re looking forward to Baby Skeletor’s inevitable team-ups with Creepy Woody on DeviantArt.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Toys
TAGSCOLLECTIBLESgah!he-manhe-man and the masters of the universeSkeletortoys

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP